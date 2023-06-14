Southern Charm: Taylor Ann Green’s older brother dies just days after 36th birthday

Another Southern Charm star is mourning the loss of a brother.

Taylor Ann Green’s older brother, Worth Green, passed away earlier this month. No details were made available about how he passed.

On Instagram, news of Worth’s passing came via Taylor’s sister, Catie.

She shared a photo of her brother on a boat and another sillier picture of him holding a bunch of balloons. The final image in the carousel was a photo of him with his birth and death dates.

It was captioned, “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. ‘I love you to the moon and back.'”

Worth passed away just days after his 36th birthday.

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green loses her older brother

Taylor Ann Green joins her Southern Charm costars who have lost siblings.

The former girlfriend of Shep Rose lost her older brother earlier this month, and the celebration of his life is happening over the weekend.

Worth was the older brother of Taylor, and her sister, Catie.

His online obituary shared by the funeral home talked about how much Worth loved his family. They wrote, “He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger. He had a love for travel which began when he moved to South Korea after college where he taught English as a second language.”

As of now, Taylor has yet to comment on her brother’s passing. Her latest Instagram post was from June 1, when she prepared to return home from vacationing in Cabo.

None of this will be captured in the upcoming season of Southern Charm, as it wrapped earlier this year.

The new Southern Charm season focuses heavily on Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers

Season 9 of Southern Charm should be headed to Bravo in the coming months, as filming wrapped earlier this year.

Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers are the show’s stars, with Kathryn Dennis not returning and Madison LeCroy living her best married life.

Last season’s reunion was tense as Taylor and Shep Rose split after a few years of dating. Things were a little over the top, and it’s rumored some of that will play out when Season 9 debuts.

Olivia and Taylor have even more in common now. Olivia’s brother passed away earlier this year, and Taylor was there for her. It’s expected that Olivia will show the same care and compassion as Taylor navigates her new life without her older brother.

Austen Kroll is also in the sibling loss club, as he lost his sister after a terrible accident at Chimney Rock.

We send our deepest condolences to Taylor and her family on the loss of Worth.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.