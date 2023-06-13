Kathryn Dennis stuns in a white bikini for Southern Charm throwback

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis reminisced about summers past.

The reality TV star shared a throwback from nearly a decade ago while posing with Southern Charm costar Shep Rose. Two others were in the photo, which was from 2014.

Kathryn hit the small screen when she was just 21. That was when she met Thomas Ravenel, who would then become the father of her two children.

She’s been a fan favorite through the years, and her appearance has often made headlines. From changing her signature red locks to a bleach blonde look to donning bikinis for the summer heat, Kathryn is no stranger to keeping in shape.

In the throwback summer photo, the fiery redhead donned a tiny white bikini while she posed beside Shep and another man.

It seems she has a penchant for posing like a model.

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis poses with friends. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis leaves Southern Charm

Unfortunately, Kathryn Dennis won’t return for Season 9 of Southern Charm. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and she is no longer a part of the cast after a rough Season 8.

Kathryn was missing a lot last season, and when she was shown, it was usually because she and Chleb Ravenell were arguing. He ceased filming mid-way through Season 8, and Kathryn was seen less and less.

On top of relationship issues, Kathryn has battled custody issues as well. The Southern Charm redhead lost custody of her daughter and son to ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel. She sees her children, but it has to be supervised, and no overnight visits are allowed. In a recent share, Kathryn posed with Kensie and Saint as she looked happy while spending time with her babies.

Kathryn Dennis reportedly having financial trouble

Earlier this year, Kathryn Dennis reportedly moved back in with her father amid money issues. Rumors throughout her time on Southern Charm indicated she might have financial woes, and moving back home raises suspicions.

There’s been speculation she is dipping her toes back into the world of modeling after she shared a photo of herself in a galactic blue outfit. Her followers loved the look and gassed her up, saying she looked gorgeous in the shot.

Modeling has been something Kathryn has talked a lot about throughout her time on the hit Bravo show. She even took the cameras with her when she did a shoot with Kensie.

Keeping up with her physique has worked out for Kathryn, and hopefully, she will return to television in some capacity soon.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.