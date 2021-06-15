Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Sister Wives: Will Kody and his wives ever live in one house?


Kody Brown and his wives of Sister Wives
Will Kody Brown and his wives ever go back to living in one home? Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives have been living as four separate families since their move to Flagstaff — will they ever move back into one home?

When fans first met Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, the family was living under one roof in Lehi, Utah.

Kody up and moved the family when an investigation into the Browns’ polygamous lifestyle intensified. At the time, polygamy was still a felony in the state of Utah.

Kody, his four wives and his 18 kids, moved from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they built four, separate custom homes on a shared cul-de-sac.

But, Kody got the idea to move once again, this time from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona, where the family currently resides.

There, the Browns purchased 12 acres of land in Flagstaff at their property named Coyote Pass. Their intentions were to eventually build homes on their property.

However, Kody disclosed this season that they weren’t in the financial position to start building on their property, despite Christine selling the last of their homes in Las Vegas.

Sister Wives home on TLC
The Browns’ one home layout in Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Currently, the family is split up even further now, where each of Kody’s wives live in their own homes, at least 15-20 minutes from each other.

If Kody got his way, he would build one home for his family to live on Coyote Pass. He first introduced the idea to the family while they were still living in Las Vegas.

Christine was the only of Kody’s wives who was adamantly against living under one roof. She voiced struggles from years ago in Lehi, including being upset that Kody didn’t shower in her house.

The Brown Family's home on Sister Wives on TLC
Kody’s wives are spread all over Flagstaff. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans discussed Christine’s reluctance to live under one roof

Christine Brown of Sister Wives on Reddit
A Sister Wives fan on Reddit asked other fans if Christine would ever live in one house again. Pic credit: u/dallygirl-chinachic/Reddit

On Reddit, one user shared a post asking other Sister Wives fans if they thought Christine would ever go along with living with her sister wives in the same house again.

Most Sister Wives fans thought Christine would never bend.

One Sister Wives fan commented that Christine wouldn’t live together with her sister wives again. They felt that Christine didn’t want to get stuck as the main caretaker for the family’s kids, especially Robyn and Kody’s, who are the youngest.

“Imo – Christine was the babysitter in Lehi and was unappreciated. Now that her & Janelle’s kids are older she doesn’t want to become the built in babysitter for [Robyn’s] kids. That plus while she’s babysitting Kody will be spending more time doing things with Robyn,” the fan wrote.

Christine Brown of Sister Wives on Reddit
Sister Wives fans spoke out about Christine living under one roof. Pic credit: u/dallygirl-chinachic/Reddit

Would a move to Utah change Christine’s mind?

Kody Brown of Sister Wives on TLC
Kody’s plans for his dream house, which got shot down. Pic credit: TLC

Another fan asked if Christine would agree to one house if it meant living in Utah. Christine made it clear this season that she wanted the family to move back to Utah, but no one else was on board.

“Would she agree to the one house if the others agreed to move to Utah?” asked the Reddit user.

For now, the Browns are living as four individual families, rather than the one cohesive family that fans came to know in earlier seasons.

While the one house idea makes the most sense for living a polygamous lifestyle, it’s understandably a sore topic for Kody’s wives.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

