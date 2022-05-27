Sister Wives star Christine Brown says living in Utah near her daughters ‘has been a dream come true’

Christine is loving her new life in Utah. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is living her dream in Utah after leaving Kody Brown and their plural marriage behind in Flagstaff.

Christine doesn’t regret leaving Kody and starting her life over in Utah — in fact, it’s been her dream for years, and now she’s living it.

As Monsters and Critics reported last November, Christine announced her split from Kody after nearly 25 years of marriage.

Sister Wives fans know how badly Christine wanted to move back to Utah and watched Kody, his other three wives, and even her daughters continually shoot down her dream.

Now that she’s a single woman, Christine is living her dream and can’t believe how fortunate she is.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown feeling ‘spoiled’ as she lives her ‘dream come true’

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to TikTok, where she shared a video of herself walking with her and Kody’s youngest daughter Truely and their granddaughter, Avalon.

“I just feel spoiled! Living close to Avalon, and my beautiful daughters has been a dream come true!” she captioned her post. In the video, Christine pushed Avalon in a stroller through the park as Truely tagged along, with a caption that read, “Such a perfect day!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Further along in the video, Avalon walked next to her Oma as they sweetly held hands before stopping to look at the ducks in the pond.

Christine’s 140.8k followers were happy to see her enjoying life in Utah and expressed their joy for her in the comments section.

Christine’s fans love seeing her so happy without Kody

“You are an amazing human being! I’m so glad you found your joy!!” wrote one of Christine’s adoring fans, with another comment mentioning her ex-husband Kody.

“Kody is really missing out!” commented one follower, while another replied, “I don’t think he realizes what he lost.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/TikTok

Another one of Christine’s fans expressed how glad they are to see Christine thriving: “I’m so happy to see you happy.”

Christine’s son Paedon helped her set up her TikTok account earlier this month. He also showed up in the comments after a fan asked about his whereabouts, as Paedon recently shared that he moved closer to his mom in Utah.

“Is @paedonbrown close? 🥰” they asked. Paedon clarified that he was, in fact, near his mom like his sisters and his niece and replied, noting that he was the one who recorded the video, “Well, he is actually filming 😂”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/TikTok

Sister Wives fans have loved watching Christine find her happiness in Utah without Kody. She’s fully embracing her role as Oma to Avalon and is proving how happy it makes her to be close to all of her kids and living life on her own terms.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.