Sister Wives star Christine Brown joins TikTok, records first video with son Paedon

Christine Brown of Sister Wives has joined yet another social media platform with the help of her son, Paedon Brown.

Kody Brown’s ex-wife already shares a lot with her large social media following, on Instagram and Facebook, and now she’s adding another platform where she can connect with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Christine was joined by her and Kody’s son Paedon while recording her video. As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Paedon moved farther north to be closer to his mom in Utah.

Christine Brown excitedly announces she joined TikTok with help of son Paedon

“Guess what? I’m on TikTok!” Christine excitedly told the camera before Paedon added, “I was very happy to help her set up her account.”

Christine continued, “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I’m so excited! Ahh!”

A quick trip to Christine’s new TikTok, which she tagged in her Instagram video, shows that she and Paedon already recorded and uploaded her first video, which she captioned, “This is me!!!”

As the video starts out, Paedon begins talking to the camera before Christine quickly interrupts for him to lower the camera so they’re better aligned due to their height difference.

“So, I was able to convince Mom to do a TikTok. I’m very excited about it,” Paedon said during the video, which already received nearly 6,000 likes and over 1,200 comments as of this time of this writing, just six hours after she uploaded it.

Sister Wives star Christine ‘super excited’ to meet more people

Christine and Paedon joked back and forth about how unexcited Christine was to join after her son urged her. “He’s been pressuring me, like for I say, four days to like a year… pressuring me to do TikTok.”

Despite their jokes about joining TikTok, Christine is looking forward to interacting with her fans: “I’m actually super excited cause I get to meet with more people. I’m really excited for it.”

Towards the end of her video, Christine joked that she felt too “old” to be on TikTok at 50. Paedon reassured his mom that people older than her are on TikTok and told her that she still looks “super wonderful.”

Christine’s TikTok account marks another step towards her independence as she’s continued to branch out since leaving Kody last year. After more than 25 years together and six biological children between them, Kody and Christine went their separate ways in November 2021.

Since leaving Kody and Flagstaff behind, Christine has been living her best life. She picked up her own show, Cooking with Just Christine on TLC, and has been spending every free minute with her kids and her granddaughter, Avalon.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.