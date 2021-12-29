Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown says she turned down several monogamous proposals to be with Kody Brown

Robyn Brown said she chose plural marriage and turned down marriage proposals from monogamous men to be with Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown admitted that she has turned down marriage proposals from other men and instead chose to enter into plural marriage with Kody Brown.

Kody and Robyn Brown have been married for 11 years and throughout those years, Robyn grew accustomed to having Kody at her house just once or twice a week.

However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into the Brown family’s inner workings and how Kody shares his time between his wives has drastically changed.

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown has been at Robyn’s house ‘constantly’ amid the pandemic

Us Weekly shared a preview clip from the Sunday, Jan. 2 episode of Sister Wives in which Robyn discussed her previous marriage proposals.

When the topic of the pandemic came up between Janelle and Robyn, who sat outside to have a socially distant conversation, Robyn reminded Sister Wives fans that Kody has been spending most of his time at her house.

Robyn claimed that isn’t what she “signed up for,” however, and during her confessional, she made it seem as though she prefers not having Kody around so much.

“Lately, it’s been constantly,” Robyn said of having Kody at her house, as opposed to one or two days, like she was used to prior to the pandemic.

Because Robyn is the only one of Kody’s then-four wives who followed his strict protocols, he spent the most time at her house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On top of Kody’s extra time at her house being something she “didn’t sign up for,” Robyn also claimed that he’s been unhappy because of his struggling relationships with his other wives.

Robyn voiced that Kody being at her home 24/7 while dealing with his unhappiness has taken its toll on their marriage.

Christine also chimed in during her solo confessional and admitted that she and her kids have more fun when Kody isn’t around – perhaps alluding to her and Kody’s split.

Janelle also mentioned that she prefers her independence over having her husband with her all the time.

“I’m just saying, they could send him my direction,” Meri confessed, making it clear that she’ll take Kody’s company when her sister wives have had enough of him, likely because they don’t spend any time together and their relationship is strictly platonic.

Outside while talking to Janelle, Robyn tried to drive across the point that having Kody around so often wasn’t what she “signed up for.”

Robyn Brown claims she ‘turned down’ marriage proposals from men before Kody

“I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn told Janelle. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know – they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

Robyn, who has said she and Kody rarely fight, then claimed she told her prospective grooms, “No, I want to live plural marriage.”

During her confessional, Robyn told the camera, “If I wanted to live monogamy, I could have. I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices.”

“I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” Robyn continued. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry!”

“I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m like bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth. I had proposals before Kody and I turned them down and I said, ‘No, I want to live plural marriage,’ and here I am. And I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, I want to live plural marriage!'”

Sister Wives fans have long felt that Robyn’s intentions when she joined the Brown family were to become Kody’s only wife – it looks as though if that is true, her plan is working out exactly as she envisioned.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.