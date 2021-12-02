Sister Wives spoiler: Mykelti Brown-Padron tells her family she’s pregnant with first child

Mykelti Brown-Padron announced she was expecting her first child on Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti, announced her first pregnancy to the family on the next episode of Sister Wives.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown gets clever when she plans an announcement for the family.

Christine tells the camera that the family is getting together, many via electronic devices, for what they believe is an announcement about the property.

Christine Brown gathers the family for a surprise announcement

As the family gathered in Christine’s backyard, Robyn explained that Christine reached out to the other wives earlier to round them up.

“Christine texted us and said she wants to talk to us all about the property and have the kids involved” Robyn explained, looking confused.

Robyn added, “And frankly I don’t think that’s a great idea.”

Kody’s fourth wife explained her reasoning, “They talk over each other, they have a huge opinion. I don’t know. Should be fun.”

As the family finished gathering in the backyard, Christine thanked everyone for coming and told them she’s super excited as she uncovers a TV with Mykelti and her husband Tony on the screen.

Because of the pandemic, Mykelti and Tony called the family via video chat from their home in Utah.

Mykelti and Tony announce they’re expecting on Sister Wives

“Tony and I have something to tell you,” Mykelti tells the family from the TV screen.

When Tony pulled out a pair of baby shoes and dangled them in front of the screen, the family began screaming in excitement.

“We’re pregnant!” Mykelti exclaimed.

Christine sat down for her confessional and revealed that although Mykelti is her biological daughter, she is just as excited about her other grandchildren she shares from her sister wives’ daughters.

“Mykelti is having a baby, I’m super excited,” Christine told the camera. “And her being my biological daughter, maybe you’d think that it would mean something different… but it’s not.”

“Maddie has two grandkids, Axel and Evie. And Mykelti is having another one of my grandkids, you know. It’s super exciting!”

Mykelti and Tony are parents to one daughter, Avalon Asa, who was born in April 2021.

Mykelti and Tony first announced they were expecting in Sept. 2020 and they had a gender reveal party the following month.

While Mykelti was still pregnant, she hinted to a fan that Avalon’s birth will be featured on an episode of Sister Wives.

Mykelti chose to have a home birth with Avalon, which is common practice within the polygamist community.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.