Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown regrets not going with Ysabel to her surgery, ‘I should have been there’

After refusing to fly with his daughter Ysabel for her back surgery, Kody Brown regretted his decision. Pic credit: TLC and @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown admitted that he regrets not accompanying his daughter Ysabel to New Jersey for her back surgery.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody reflected on how the pandemic has affected his large, plural family.

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown abandons daughter Ysabel during, after surgery

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel underwent surgery to correct the curvature in her spine caused by Scoliosis.

Last season, Sister Wives fans were just as shocked as Christine and Ysabel when Kody suggested that 17-year-old Ysabel travel alone from Arizona to New Jersey for her surgery.

This season on Sister Wives, Kody is still keeping his distance and even refused to help Christine with Ysabel’s “exhausting” round-the-clock aftercare following her intensive surgery, which had Christine waking every two hours to administer Ysabel’s pain medication.

Ysabel admitted that her dad’s priorities were “a little screwed up” when he chose to stay home with Robyn and her kids rather than fly to New Jersey for Ysabel’s surgery.

Christine and Ysabel traveled to New Jersey without Kody and were gone for six weeks. After returning to Flagstaff, Kody paid a visit to Christine outside her home to have their first face-to-face conversation about Ysabel’s surgery.

“The whole COVID thing has really wrecked a lot of experience for Christine and I, and I’m hoping that COVID will go away so we can get back in a normal relationship,” Kody confessed before pulling up a chair in front of Christine’s front porch.

“She missed you,” Christine admitted about Ysabel to Kody as he looked at the ground. “It was hard you couldn’t be there. It was hard for her.”

“I’m sorry,” Kody told Christine.

Christine then told that she was “surprisingly” okay on her own and revealed that Ysabel’s doctor was “shocked” that she traveled solo with Ysabel.

Kody Brown admits to regretting not accompanying Ysabel to surgery

During his confessional, Kody expressed guilt over abandoning Ysabel and Christine.

“There’s no going back, but I wish I could have been there, but it’s a real regret. And so it has me going back in time, wishing, well, I had done things differently,” Kody dejectedly admitted.

Back outside, Kody told Christine that “It’s done. It’s where it’s at,” and admitted that he doesn’t want Ysabel resenting him for not being there when she needed him the most.

“I hope the same thing for her,” Christine told Kody.

Back on the couch, Kody confessed, “I hope there’s a lot of forgiveness. But I should have been there for her operation. How is she going to feel about that all of her life?”

Christine asked Kody if he would have been there if it had not been for COVID-19.

“Oh yeah,” Kody answered emphatically. “If it wasn’t for COVID, I would have gone.”

Many Sister Wives viewers believe that Kody’s strict pandemic rules and not accompanying Ysabel to surgery caused Christine to reach her breaking point in her marriage.

As Sister Wives fans now know, Christine announced her split from Kody last month after 27 years of marriage and made her dream a reality where she is living her best life in Utah.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.