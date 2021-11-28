Sister Wives: Kody Brown talks family’s ‘desperate separation,’ critics call for him to take accountability

Kody Brown said that he and his wives affect each other’s lives “completely” in a bonus scene from Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown found himself in a tough predicament when the coronavirus pandemic arrived and further divided his family.

With four wives and 18 kids, Kody Brown has a lot of responsibility as a husband and a father.

Kody felt it was his duty as the head of the family to keep everyone safe, even if that meant socially distancing from each other.

With Kody’s four wives (before Christine’s split) living in four separate homes spread at least 10-15 minutes away from each other in Flagstaff, quarantining became a puzzle for the Browns.

In a clip from a bonus scene of Sister Wives shared by TLC on Instagram, Kody talked about the family’s actions during quarantine and how they affect each other’s lives.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown talks family’s ‘desperate separation’

“We affect each other’s lives completely,” Kody confessed before bringing up the topic of where his third wife, Christine, wanted to live.

“Like right now, we are literally affecting where Christine lives and she doesn’t want to live here,” Kody added.

As Sister Wives fans now know, Christine made her dream a reality when she announced her split from Kody and uprooted from Arizona to Utah, where she’s wanted to return to live for quite some time.

Kody went on to compare Christine’s desire to live in Utah to COVID-19. He said that they’re the same in that everyone’s behavior and choices affect each other’s in some way.

Kody, who got shot down when he proposed long-distance marriage to his wives, told the cameras that unless his family learns how to unite, they’ll continue to “struggle with this sort of desperate separation.”

The 52-year-old Sister Wives star continued to express his fear that the family will continue to get more comfortable living apart rather than as a cohesive, plural family.

Of course, Sister Wives fans who watched the clip had plenty to say about Kody’s behavior and felt he tried to deflect his relationship issues and blame them on the pandemic.

Sister Wives viewers bash Kody Brown’s behavior amid coronavirus pandemic

“Kody wants to blame everyone but himself for the unhappiness in his family,” expressed one Sister Wives viewer. “He can blame COVID[-19] all he wants but these relationships were a sinking ship long before they moved to Arizona.”

One Sister Wives fan pointed out that Robyn’s life didn’t seem to be affected like Kody’s other wives’.

“Every wife, but [Robyn] was affected. She really thinks she won a prize with Kody all to herself,” they wrote.

When it comes to accountability, one Sister Wives fan thought Kody needed to display some.

“You clearly aren’t taking any accountability kody,” the viewer commented. “It always falls on one of the wives. It’s unfortunate. Las Vegas you should have never left until the homes were officially sold and new houses were built.”

