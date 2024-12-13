Sister Wives: Kody Brown says ‘a lot’ of men are ‘interested’ in Robyn

Kody Brown is on the lookout for any men with wandering eyes.

Specifically, the Sister Wives star is worried about other men looking to make a move on his wife, Robyn Brown.

According to Kody, Robyn is quite the catch, and men are fawning over her.

In a preview clip from this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, shared by PEOPLE, Kody claims that other men are interested in his hot commodity of a spouse.

In the December 15 episode, Robyn and Kody go to lunch. While out, they discuss Robyn and her daughters, Brenna and Aurora, going back to church.

Kody reveals to Robyn that he would like to join them once they decide to start attending again.

“As long as you guys aren’t blocking me out, I want to come sooner or later,” Kody tells Robyn.

“You don’t want to go too long without me because I don’t want some guy thinking you’re a single mom,” he adds.

Kody doesn’t want other men pining for Robyn

Kody Brown explains during a solo confessional (in the new promo) that he wants to be by Robyn’s side because of the number of men looking to shoot their shot.

Kody tells TLC’s cameras, “There’s a lot of men interested in Robyn, and they were sort of trying to get around me and to her.”

Back at the lunch table, Robyn and Kody reminisce about the first time they encountered each other, which happened to be at church.

Kody and Robyn first crossed paths at church, and they felt an instant attraction

As it happened, during mass, Robyn looked around and noticed Kody across the pews.

Robyn admits she was drawn to Kody’s laugh lines, and once they locked eyes, Kody confesses he “couldn’t break away.”

That’s when Kody asks Robyn to retell how they met, stressing that he wants to know that God has been his “wingman” with her and that nobody can take her away from him.

For her part, Robyn says seeing Kody for the first time was electric.

Robyn said when Kody looked at her, a bolt of lightning “shot through” her body.

At the time, Kody assumed Robyn was probably married, so after the fact, he felt their staredown was likely inappropriate.

Kody is making sure no other men make a move on his wife

Knowing how he acted around Robyn, Kody fears that someone else could pursue her the way he did.

As Kody puts it, he’s “protecting the pride.”

To reassure Kody that she won’t entertain such attention, Robyn promises to clarify that she is married.

Kody asks Robyn to hold up her wedding ring, and she obliges, setting his mind at ease and assuring him that he doesn’t need to worry about another man sweeping her off her feet.

“I just wanted to make sure that bling was big enough so guys would stay away from ya,” Kody jokes.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.