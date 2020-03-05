Sister Wives: Janelle Brown admits she can’t back that thing up in sneak peek

Sister Wives has been full of nothing but drama for the last few weeks.

All the way back to Christmas, the four wives and Kody Brown have clashed over everything and it all stems from the One House idea.

Now that Kody has thrown his hands up at the idea and realized that his four wives would never agree on it, he is pointing fingers at some, insulting others, and just being plain mean to Meri Brown.

However, in this week’s sneak peek at Sister Wives, there is no Kody Brown insight, and in no surprise, the women are getting along without him.

Janelle Brown can’t back up

If the last few episodes have included fights, arguments, and backstabbing from everyone involved, the sneak peek this week makes it look like things might settle down.

For viewers who love Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn, it might be a nice break to see them actually trying to help each other.

In this sneak peek, Janelle definitely needed help.

Janelle, Christine, and Robyn were all parked on a dirt road where their future homes will be built.

When it was time for them to leave, Janelle was in a tough spot.

As she admitted, she doesn’t know how to back her car up on her own.

She freely admits that she is 50 years old and just never got the hang of this. She blamed having short arms and being short in general, but at the end of the day, she can’t back the car up.

Luckily, Christine is there to help Janelle, and this is finally a moment for fans to remember that not all the wives have a level of contempt for each other.

Christine and Janelle, the two middle wives, have seemingly always gotten along.

Christine was there to help Janelle, telling her how to back up, when to turn the wheel, when to move forward again, and finally getting her turned around to leave.

Christine also joked that the reason Janelle chose where her house would be built was so she would never need to worry about backing out on the roads.

All the while, Robyn was slowly moving her car away from Janelle’s to ensure she didn’t get bumped.

It was a sweet and funny moment and something this season needs more of.

Sister Wives next episode

The next episode of Sister Wives will include this moment and more. While the clip seems happy, there is yet another fight coming thanks to Kody Brown.

Titled Breaking Point, here is the synopsis:

“Just as Robyn’s family has adjusted to Flagstaff, they learn that the owner is selling their rental house. They have 60 days to leave. Robyn and Kody fight in front of the kids over it.”

Back It Up | Sister Wives Janelle has an embarrassing secret…#SisterWives Posted by Sister Wives on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.