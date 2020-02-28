Sister Wives have their ‘worst fight’ ever as Kody Brown says he is tired of trying to accommodate Meri

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Things are heating up between Kody Brown and his four wives on TLC’s Sister Wives and this week he makes a comment he might not be able to step back from.

It also, surprisingly, had Robyn turn and take Meri’s side against Kody at that moment.

With the arguments continuing to rise about the One House idea, Kody made a strong comment about his first wife, Meri.

“I’m so sick of trying to accommodate Meri.”

Sister Wives still arguing about One House

The entire One House idea is Kody Brown’s dream of having all four of his wives under one roof, albeit in their own wings, with a social living area in the middle.

While this is Kody’s dream, it is not the dream of all his wives.

Christine Brown is the one who is most against the One House idea. However, this week it looks like Kody is painting Meri as the dissenter that is getting in the way of everyone moving into one house together.

Meri Brown has been on the outside looking in for a long time and she said she is tired of Kody Brown speaking for his wives. Now, Kody is striking back.

The new promo starts with the wives arguing, with accusations of yelling and arguing over the property with each other.

Jenelle then said “he said, she said, she said, he said, I don’t know,” showing the exasperation of the situation.

Then Kody, looking frustrated that his wives won’t bow down to his wishes, says “I am so sick of trying to accommodate Meri.”

To the wives, he then speaks out: “She won’t be happy until she has all of you waiting for her to decide what she wants.”

To which Robyn replies, “Stop saying sh*t like that.”

It goes deeper than that as well, as Christine said, “honestly, this wasn’t about the property.”

At that point, Kody storms off from the argument and gets into his car alone, saying “I’m so angry, I almost can’t talk.”

Sister Wives: This Land is Your Land … or Hers?

The title of the new episode of Sister Wives says it all, as it is titled This Land is Your Land … or Hers.

Over the last few weeks, Kody Brown has started getting angry as his dreams of One House aren’t the same dreams his wives had. He even said that a wife can leave if they don’t like it, and that made more than one of his wives a bit agitated with his attitude.

Not only that, but the synopsis says the worst is yet to come:

Robyn, Meri and Kody have a huge fight over who will get which piece of land. Janelle worries the whole family won’t get access to the pond. Tempers flare and everyone is lashing out at everyone else in the worst fight the family has ever had.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.