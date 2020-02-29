Sister Wives: Kody Brown blasts Robyn for taking Meri’s side, says he just gives her ‘table scraps’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The recent promo of Sister Wives showed Kody Brown saying that he was tired of trying to accommodate Meri.

In that promo, it showed Robyn telling him to stop saying that kind of stuff and then we saw Kody getting into his car, saying he was so mad he couldn’t talk.

Now, we know more about the fight that TLC calls the worst that the family has ever had.

Kody Brown rips into Robyn

If there is one thing that has become abundantly clear during this entire One House ordeal, it is that Kody Brown does not like anyone to go against his wishes.

If he wants something, he expects all four of his wives to follow his dreams and he gets angry when they speak up with their own opinions.

It seems the only wife that does not get the brunt of Kody’s wrath is his newest wife, Robyn — the only one he is legally married to.

Many viewers have expressed concern that Kody actually gives Robyn preferential treatment over the other wives and is his “favorite.”

That might be why he is so mad at her in this weekend’s episode of Sister Wives. He expected his favorite wife to be on his side in this argument.

Robyn said she was not going to fight with Meri.

That is when Kody said some very mean things to Robyn Brown.

“I was already giving you everybody else’s table scraps, Robyn. Do you think that’s fair? I don’t,” Kody said. “It’s just that you were the one willing not to sit there and fight and argue and scrap it out.”

Does Robyn get ‘table scraps’ on Sister Wives?

A lot of fans feel that Robyn Brown gets preferential treatment from Kody on Sister Wives.

However, Kody can’t see that through his own eyes. Instead, he feels that Robyn gets less than anyone else.

“Stop acting like you’re not getting the s–t end of the stick here,” he told Robyn. “[Meri] can take what everybody else doesn’t want.”

When Robyn tried to calm Kody down, telling him not to say things like that, he stormed off to his car, saying he was so mad he couldn’t talk anymore.

“We gave you last choice and then she wanted to change that,” Kody told Robyn.

Kody then claimed that the other Sister Wives were taking Meri’s side in this fight, which he said was “their prerogative.”

Things are about to get even crazier on Sister Wives as Kody said, “we’re at a stage in our lives now where we’re far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.