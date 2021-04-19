Sister Wives fans troll Robyn Brown after she posted about son Solomon

Sister Wives fans trolled Robyn after she posted about her son, Solomon. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives was one of three spouses who showed up for the last live-tweet of this season.

When she shared an appreciation post about her son Solomon, fans went off.

During one scene in the episode, Kody filmed himself spending time with Solomon, his youngest son whom he shares with Robyn.

Solomon, who was eight during filming, was seen helping his dad load a trailer with junk to take to the landfill.

Robyn tweeted during the scene to her 154.8k followers, “Solomon has grown so much this year. He is my little protector.”

“He always looks for me and gives me hugs and checks to see how I am doing. He is a sweetheart”

Robyn’s tweet that set off fans in the comments. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

One scene from the finale episode angered some viewers

One fan referenced another scene from the season finale. Kody had visited Christine to discuss their daughter, Ysabel, having surgery for her scoliosis.

Kody disagreed that Ysabel should have the surgery done during the height of the pandemic, refused to join her for the surgery, and even suggested she should fly alone for surgery from Arizona to New Jersey.

This set off fans, and one fan felt like Kody would have accommodated his and Robyn’s son, Solomon if he were in the same position as Ysabel. Another fan of the show called Kody “cruel.”

The first fan commented on Robyn’s post, “I bet @realkodybrown would fly to New Jersey for Solomon to have surgery. So why not Ysabel?”

One fan believed Kody would have flown to NJ for Solomon, and another called him “cruel.” Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Sister Wives fans continue to throw shade

The next comment read, “Kody could go with poor Isabel [sic], and quarantine at Christine’s when he gets back. But that takes him away from you for too long, doesn’t it? Isabel [sic] is in PAIN, my gosh- he’s cruel.”

One of Robyn’s followers had their own theory about her son, Solomon, checking to see how she’s doing.

They told Robyn, “your son be checking on you because he knows his dad’s not stepping up as a man #sosad #narcissisticabuse”

Fans had a lot to say about Robyn and Kody. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Fans weren’t quite done spewing insults

One commenter called Robyn a “horrible mother” and made a few other accusations, “It’s really sad that you behave so erratically, your 5yo feels obligated to check to see how you’re doing. You’re supposed to be the PARENT.”

They continued, “What a horrible mother you must be that your kids have to actively worry about you. This is why your older ones have panic attacks”

Sister Wives fans didn’t hold back. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Still another fan of the show came at Robyn when they tweeted, “Solomon and all your kids are going to watch this show back someday and see what a terrible lying person you are.”

Robyn often catches a lot of flak from fans of the show for her frequent crying and because many fans feel that she set out to be Kody’s sole wife from the beginning, and he seems to show favoritism towards her.

She recently had some major shade thrown her way after she tweeted about struggling to feel heard within the family.

Fans of the show will have to wait until a new season of Sister Wives is announced, but in the mean time, they can follow the Browns off-camera on their social media accounts.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.