Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto celebrate anniversary, honor their late son

It’s coming up on one year of marriage for Siesta Key stars Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto.

The couple celebrated their wedding last fall with their closest friends and family.

It was a beautiful occasion as Madisson was pregnant with their son Elliot at the time.

Sadly, just weeks later, Elliot was stillborn, and Madisson and Ish have been grieving the loss of their son ever since.

Last season, their wedding and special moments with their son played out for viewers to see. Madisson said it was difficult to watch those last memories when Elliot was still alive.

Now, the couple is celebrating their first-anniversary milestone while honoring their son simultaneously.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto celebrate their anniversary while remembering Elliot

Madisson and Ish enjoyed some time away together as they celebrated their first year as a married couple.

Madisson shared a selfie of the two of them as they snuggled up to one another.

She was seen smiling at the camera as Ish kissed her cheek with a smile on his face and his eyes closed. The two of them wore matching white robes.

She captioned the post, “Anniversary spa day.”

Madisson then shared a photo of Ish as he stood by a fireplace drinking a cup of coffee.

She wrote, “My handsome hubby of one year.”

The third photo she shared was in honor of their late son Elliot.

They wrote his name in the sand as the waves from the ocean crashed in the background.

Their wedding was one of the last major events where Elliot was still alive, and it’s a memory Madisson has said she will cherish forever.

Madisson Hausburg shares new coping strategies as she deals with her grief

Madisson has been very open with her fans about her grieving process. She’s shared that pregnancy and infant loss should be discussed to raise awareness, and she often shares photos of Elliot on her social media.

She and Ish have received nasty comments from haters who don’t think she should share photos of her son, but Madisson has reminded them that he is beautiful and she will always honor him.

She recently shared a new coping strategy she tried at her therapist’s recommendation.

Madisson has been spending time riding horses as a new way to channel her emotions.

While she and Ish are still hurting, they continue trying to grow their family.

Its likely fans will learn more about Madisson’s healing when the new season premieres.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres Thursday, October 27 at 8/7c on MTV.