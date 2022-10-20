Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares new way she’s coping with grief over the loss of her son

Madisson Hausburg shares new ways she’s coping with her grief. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg has been open with her fans about the grieving process after losing her son Elliot.

She and her husband, Ish Soto, have opened their lives and healing to their followers to bring more awareness to infant loss and stillbirth.

Madisson has shown her strength by continuing to speak about her experience and has leaned on her friends and co-stars for support.

She often talks about Elliot and shares photos of him on social media, regardless of the criticism she’s received from trolls.

She’s encouraged people to continue to ask her about her son, as it makes her feel good to know that people remember him.

Now, she’s seeking a new avenue as she continues to learn how to live with her grief.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is riding horses to cope with the loss of her son Elliot

Aside from talking about her experience and sharing her son with the world, Madisson is seeking other coping strategies she has used to work through her emotions.

She shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of a beautiful brown horse with his head turned down toward the ground.

She captioned the image, “My therapist suggested I start riding horses as a way to cope with my grief and stress.”

She continued, “I visited [Warriors Road USA] and spent some time with these beautiful animals.”

Warriors Road’s Instagram page states they are an “Equine Healing Organization in Los Angeles.”

Their bio also contains the line, “Changing Lives One Horse Ride at a Time.”

Madisson shared another photo as she rode the horse down a gravel roadway.

She looked peaceful while spending time with the animal.

Will Madisson Hausburg have more kids in the future?

Even though Madisson has been struggling with the loss of her son, that isn’t stopping her from wanting to grow her family in the future.

She’s shared that she is hopeful to have another baby and was even open about the process of trying to get pregnant again.

She explained that it hasn’t been easy the second time around and that seeing the negative pregnancy test each month has been hard on her emotionally.

While she’s admitted that she is terrified to be pregnant again, she knows having more children is something she wants to do.

It’s likely fans will hear more about Madisson and Ish’s grieving process when the new season of Siesta Key premieres next week.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres Thursday, October 27 at 8/7c on MTV.