Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter wants to end all of the drama. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has been involved in a lot of off-screen drama since the new season kicked off last month.

She’s found herself at odds with her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan as viewers have watched their breakup play out on screen.

While fans knew the couple broke up ahead of the season airing, the details of their split remained unclear until the episodes were shown.

Juliette, along with Sam and some of their other costars have been commenting on the episodes on social media and their opinions have caused some feuds along the way.

Sam and his friend Jordana Barnes have both thrown a lot of shade Juliette’s way as Juliette has thrown digs at their behavior and questioned Jordana’s intentions.

Now, it seems that Juliette has had enough of all the drama and just wants some peace.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter pleads for peace amid feud with Sam Logan

The Siesta Key official Instagram page recently shared a clip of Juliette sharing her opinion regarding first date dos and don’ts.

She talked about things to avoid on a first date such as getting food stuck in your teeth or eating anything messy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of her comments also had to do with someone bragging about their money. She shared that it’s a “turn off” and “red flag” when someone has to talk about how much money they have and that it’s much more attractive when people are subtle about their success.

Some people may read into her comments and think that she’s throwing shade at Sam, but Juliette quickly jumped into the comment section to make it clear that she wasn’t discussing anyone in particular. She also blamed the editing of the clip for the way it was portrayed.

She wrote, “I talked about this for a long time they cut up the pieces that seem to applicable to what’s happening in the show but this was about no one specifically!!! I’m not throwing shade at anyone please I just want peace [crying emoji]”

Juliette wants peace. Pic credit: @siestakey/Instagram

Despite the tension between her and Sam, it’s clear that Juliette doesn’t want the chaos to continue.

Juliette Porter addresses split rumors from Clark Drum

As Juliette continues to deal with drama from the fallout of her relationship with Sam, rumors recently spread that she was single and had broken up with her new man Clark Drum.

After seeing the claim on an Instagram gossip page, Juliette quickly shut the speculation down and let everyone know that she was, in fact, not single.

Juliette shuts down split rumors. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

It’s likely fans will get to meet Clark later in the season.

Fans should stay tuned to new episodes of Siesta Key to keep up with all of the drama.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.