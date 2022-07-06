Siesta Key: Meghan Bischoff says Jordana Barnes needs therapy after kissing Sam Logan

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan and Jordana Barnes caught kissing as Meghan Bischoff reacts. Pic credit: @sam_jlo/Instagram

It was a wild weekend in Miami for the Siesta Key cast.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the cast had some other occasions to celebrate, including Sam Logan’s 31st birthday.

Sam had a jungle-themed party at his home he shares with Jordana Barnes, and several cast members were present to celebrate.

Even Juliette Porter was attending the bash, offering even more signs that the two are finally cordial again.

In addition to throwing himself a party, it looks like Sam enjoyed a night on the town with his friends.

However, a steamy moment caught on camera between him and Jordana had his former hookup, Meghan Bischoff, seeming a little bothered.

Siesta Key’s Meghan Bischoff says Jordana Barnes needs therapy

For a while now, fans have thought that there was more than just a good friendship between Jordana and Sam. Even Juliette had her suspicions when she and Sam were still together as they got into a few arguments about Jordana’s flirtation with him.

Sam and Jordana, despite hooking up a long time ago, have sworn that nothing is happening between them and that they are just best friends. Well, their actions that got caught on tape would show otherwise.

A video circulated on social media that showed Jordana dancing up to Sam. She then wrapped her arms around his neck, and he went in for a kiss.

Despite a brief moment of hesitation, the two of them had a quick makeout and looked to be very comfortable with each other.

The video has since been deleted but not before screenshots were snagged of the kiss.

Upon seeing them kiss, Sam’s former flame Meghan had quite the response.

She wrote, “Wish them nothing but the best. But will be sending her therapist recommendations. Lord knows she’ll need them.”

The comment was shared in a screenshot on Reddit, and Sam shared it on his Instagram Story with a reaction of his own.

He commented, “Idk what the difference is between that and what you did but dope send the info. Sorry for not dating you I guess?”

It’s unknown at this time if Meghan responded back to Sam.

Sam Logan and Meghan Bischoff’s dating history

Sam and Meghan have had an interesting history.

They started hooking up immediately after he and Juliette split, and he flaunted their hookup for all to see.

Both he and Meghan went their separate ways when she started seeing someone else, but then they were spotted hanging out again a few weeks ago, causing people to wonder if they were on again.

Meghan’s response to Sam’s makeout with Jordana makes it seem like she may still have feelings for him. Fans should stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.