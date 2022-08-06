Siesta Key: Max Strong bashes MTV after Kelsey Owens firing

Siesta Key’s Max Strong is bashing MTV amid Kelsey Owens’ firing. Pic credit: @maxstrong/Instagram

Siesta Key fans are still coming to terms with the fact that one of the OG cast members will no longer film after the new season.

Kelsey Owens revealed today that she had been cut abruptly and without warning and was notified as she went to film a scene in Miami.

The news was devastating to her and her fans alike, as many shared their displeasure with the decision in the comments of her announcement post.

Kelsey is the latest cast member to be let go, as Garrett Miller shared the news of his departure as the rest of the cast headed to Miami to film the new season.

Kelsey and Garrett have made it known that it wasn’t their decision to leave the show, but the reasons for the production’s choice to move on without them remain unclear.

Kelsey’s boyfriend, Max Strong, spoke out against the network and had some harsh thoughts about what happened.

Max Strong bashes Siesta Key production team after Kelsey Owens firing

As Kelsey poured her heart out to her fans, Max quickly showed his support for his girlfriend.

He started by saying, “I’m so sorry you were treated this way Kelsey. You are an incredible person and I know you have put your heart into this show and wanted to believe in the best in the people running it.”

He then spoke poorly of the showrunners and production and shared that they “just aren’t good people.”

Max elaborated and added, “They have shown it time and time again since I have been filming by your side. They lie to your face and tell you they care about you in order to manipulate you into doing the things that they need – all while holding money and episode checks over your head.”

He claimed that he’s seen how they’ve treated her since the beginning and said that he had defended her against production in the past. He also said that it’s the reason they “didn’t want” him in Miami.

He continued his statement by accusing production of creating a “horrible culture and work environment” and said he was “relieved that we will now be able to move forward with our lives.”

Max ended his comment with encouragement for Kelsey and wrote, “I promise you the best is yet to come. Love you so much!”

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens and Max Strong are ready to take the next step in their relationship

While Kelsey is unhappy with MTV’s decision to let her go, she has some exciting things happening in her personal life.

She revealed that she and Max had placed an offer on a dream home as they awaited news to see if it was accepted.

Purchasing a home would be a major next step for their relationship, but they both seem ready to make that commitment to each other.

While Kelsey may no longer be on Siesta Key, fans can continue to follow her on social media to see what she does next.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.