Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens puts offer in on a new home with boyfriend Max Strong

Siesta Key star Kelsey Owens is trying to buy a house with her boyfriend, Max Strong. Pic credit: @thekelseyowens/Instagram

Siesta Key star Kelsey Owens recently arrived in Miami to film with the rest of the cast.

Her arrival comes weeks following her costars, but she hasn’t wasted any time getting in the swing of things.

She’s shared photos of herself having a good time with everyone, including her former best friend, Juliette Porter.

The two haven’t been on the best of terms, but it seems like they’ve finally put their bad blood to rest.

Kelsey even walked the runway at Juliette’s JMP The Label fashion show at Miami Swim Week.

As Kelsey gets settled in Miami, it looks like she also has some exciting things to look forward to as she revealed she put an offer in on a new home with her boyfriend, Max Strong.

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens put offer in on ‘dream’ home

Kelsey has had a few different living arrangements, including being roommates with Juliette at one point.

Now, she and Max are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Kelsey revealed in her Instagram Stories that they had put an offer in on a home.

She shared a photo of her dog and wrote, “Also…made an offer on a dream home yesterday! There’s multiple offers & we’re suppose to find out today if we get it or not so safe to say I’m absolutely freaking!!! My only solution was to go over to my moms house and cook to distract myself so next stop Mama O’s.”

Pic credit: @thekelseyowens/Instagram

Later, she shared an update with followers, but it looks like they hadn’t heard for sure whether their offer had been accepted.

The post showed Max laying shirtless beside her in bed. He had a worried look, likely from the stress and anticipation of waiting.

She wrote the caption, “Morale is low [sad face emoji].”

Pic credit: @thekelseyowens/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens and Max Strong’s relationship timeline

Buying a house together marks a major milestone in Kelsey and Max’s relationship.

The two began dating in early 2020 after being friends first. They became Instagram official by August of that year.

They each shared sentimental posts as their relationship was made public.

Max is originally from Kentucky but moved to Florida to be with Kelsey.

He has appeared on the show alongside Kelsey, stood by her throughout the drama, and continues to be supportive of her.

While Kelsey has yet to reveal whether their offer was accepted, her future with Max is looking bright.

Fans should stay tuned to see where their relationship takes them next.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.