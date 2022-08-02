Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter stuns in string bikini while on vacation in Greece with Clark Drum

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter slays in a string bikini while on vacation. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter has been enjoying fun in the sun alongside her boyfriend, Clark Drum.

The two took off on their long-anticipated European vacation to Mykonos, Greece.

Juliette had shared the stress leading up to her trip as her purse was stolen with her passport inside.

When she went to get a new passport, she had to evacuate the building due to a bomb threat.

Despite the chaos leading up to her trip, she was smiling big in one photo as Clark sweetly kissed her forehead.

In addition to sharing happy photos, Juliette recently shared a stunning picture of herself as she lounged on a boat in a string bikini.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter stuns in string bikini on vacation in Greece

Juliette is letting loose and enjoying herself during her vacation with Clark. She posted photos of herself on board a sailboat.

The first photo showed Juliette kneeling in a light-blue crochet string bikini. Her hair was tied back in a side ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder.

She had one hand on a straw hat with the other holding a glass of wine in a crystal glass. She looked out onto the water before turning to face the camera in the second photo.

Her washboard stomach was on full display in both.

She captioned the post, “There’s really nothing like sitting on a sailboat in silence, eating feta and drinking rose after 3 long loud days.”

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter’s JMP The Label was successful at Miami Swim Week

Juliette’s trip to Greece comes following the successful runway show for her swimsuit line JMP The Label.

Her brand was showcased during Miami Swim Week and received much media attention.

Juliette shared an appreciation post to her models and those who helped make the event run smoothly.

Not only was Juliette’s show a success, but her former best friend Kelsey Owens also walked in the show.

The two haven’t been on good terms ever since they got into a fight during their cast vacation to the Grenadines. It seems, however, that they may have put their differences aside and are possibly working on a friendship again.

Fans should stay tuned to see what happens with Juliette and her relationships when the new season premieres. The cast is currently filming in Miami, but a premiere date has yet to be released.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.