Should Married at First Sight cast same sex couples? Jamie Otis weighs in

Jamie Otis has weighed in on whether Married at First Sight should cast same-sex couples. The Lifetime star is expressing her thoughts on how the reality TV show could become more inclusive.

There have been 11 seasons of MAFS and eight spin-offs, but not once was a same-sex couple featured. Fans have been asking why that is considering the show is one of the most unconventional dating shows on television.

Now, Jamie is shedding light on the subject as well as another possible matchup that has yet to be showcased.

Lack of same sex-couples on U.S. version of MAFS

Jamie chatted with Fox News about the show that made her a star and introduced her to her husband, Doug Hehner.

The couple is one of the few success stories from MAFS. They welcomed their second child, son Hendrix, in May. Doug and Jamie are considered a post couple for the U.S. version of MAFS and are even currently appearing on the spin-off Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

In June, Lifetime began airing MAFS Australia, which has featured same-sex couples. The show has sparked fan inquiry as to why the U.S. version has yet to follow suit.

According to Jamie, it is a conversation she has had with producers and Lifetime. What it ultimately comes down to is applications the network receives from possible cast members.

“I know that ‘Married at First Sight’s American version would love to show that diversity. It just comes down to the logistics of casting, from what I’ve been told, and who’s actually applying and things of that nature,” Jamie shared with the news outlet.

Jamie hopes the network finds more diverse pairings

Despite the application logistics, Jamie is hopeful that the network will find a way to become more diverse – whether it is race, sexual orientation, or age.

“I’d love to see more of that in the American version. I’m rooting for that. I hope that comes soon, whoever it is,” Jamie revealed. “Love is love, and let’s support that.”

Jamie also noted that MAFS Australia found a way through the logistical issues.

The Australian show has featured one gay couple and one lesbian couple. Craig Roach and Andy Ankers were cast on Season 3, while Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz appeared on Season 7. Like many pairings on MAFS, Andy and Craig, as well as Tash and Amanda have divorced.

Fans may have to wait a while longer to see a same-sex couple on the U.S. version of Married at First Sight.

Married at First: Couples Cam airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.