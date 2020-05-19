Jamie Otis announces name change for baby boy after announcing name as Hayes Douglas to MAFS fans

Jamie Otis has announced a name change for her baby boy – after revealing his name was Hayes Douglas to Married at First Sight Fans.

She and husband Doug Hehner had unveiled their son’s moniker two weeks before he was born.

However, days after the little guy was born at home, Jamie has spilled to MAFS fans that she was not feeling Hayes and that her son now has a new name.

What did Jamie change her son’s name to?

Jamie and Doug used Instagram to break the news that they changed their son’s name. The newborn was never officially given his parents’ original chosen name of Hayes.

Once their precious angel was born, they knew the name they chose did not fit him. Instead, Jamie immediately called him by a different name – Hendrix.

“The minute we had our son, the minute he came out, I looked at him. I mean, the first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix. That was like a top name for him,” the proud mama admitted to fans.

Doug and his wife proudly introduced their Married at First Sight fans to Hendrix Douglas Hehner during an Instagram Live.

Why the name change?

Jamie admitted that she felt pressure to select a name while pregnant. She and Doug chose Hayes because they liked the sound of it and it made them feel more connected to the baby before he was born. Doug expressed that he was not sure why the couple even chose Hayes as his name.

The couple made their final decision just in time for his birth certificate to be filed. It is not that the couple has anything against the name Hayes. They even called Hayes a solid name. However, the moniker was simply not fitting for their baby boy.

Another reason that Jamie and Doug chose Hendrix is that it is loosely tied to the name Jonathan. The couple had named their son — which Jamie lost at four months — Johnathan, making the connection extra special for the couple.

“Long story short, it’s loosely tied to our angel baby Jonathan. The day that I was due, there was actually a rainbow, and I was like, ‘What are the chances there’s a rainbow on your due date?’ I haven’t seen a rainbow in I don’t know how long,” Jamie shared.

Throughout her pregnancy with Hendrix, Jamie referred to him as their rainbow baby, which is why seeing a rainbow was so special to her.

Jamie Otis has been keeping fans updated on her and husband Doug Hehner’s life as a family via social media. Fans can also catch them on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which invites viewers into their home life, this week.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on Lifetime.