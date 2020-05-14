Baby Hayes is here! Doug Hehner reveals Jamie Otis gave birth at home in update for MAFS fans

We have happy news from the Hehner household – they are now a family of four!

Jamie Otis has finally given birth to their baby boy, Hayes Otis Hehner, and mom and dad are overjoyed.

This is the second child for the couple who already have a daughter, Henley Grace.

Now ‘Gracie’ has a new little playmate, and Doug has a son to carry on the Hehner name.

Last night the Married at First Sight alum took to Instagram to share the news and give fans an update on wife Jamie.

Doug says his wife is brave and amazing

The proud dad shared a post on Instagram, welcoming his son into the world.

“He’s Here!! So proud of @jamienotis for how unbelievably brave, amazing, determined, and loving she was today! It was an intense but somewhat magical day of bringing Hayes Douglas Hehner into the world, less than 6 ft from our bed.”

So who does baby Hayes resemble? well according to Hehner, “The resemblance to @henleygracehehner is crazy, but more importantly, baby and mom are doing amazing & perfectly healthy.”

He also thanked their midwife in his message.

Jamie went live as she prepared to give birth last night

The couple had already shared their plans for an at-home birth — a decision they made so dad could be in the room during the delivery.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals have restricted fathers from being in the delivery room, so they opted to give birth at home instead.

As Jamie went into labor last night, she live-streamed the process for her fans but had to stop when the pain got too much for her to bear.

However, she later posted an update on Instagram regarding the arrival of baby Hayes.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go “live” longer – I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast! I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son.☺️ Within 6 hours he was OUT!”

The happy mama also shared a thank you message to her fans.

“I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy” adding, “All of your love and support hasn’t gone unnoticed. And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED!”

Hayes is the couple’s rainbow baby. It has been a rough journey to pregnancy over the years.

After a few heartbreaking miscarriages, they finally shared in 2019 that they were expecting their first son, and now he is officially here.

Congrats to the Hehner family, and welcome to the world baby Hayes!

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on Lifetime.