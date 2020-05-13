Jamie Otis is in labor! MAFS star goes live as she prepares to give birth

The Married at First Sight family is about to get bigger. Jamie Otis is in labor. She gave MAFS fans an update by going live as she prepared to give birth.

Oh yes, Jamie and husband, Doug Hehner, will be meeting their second child and first son very soon.

Jamie goes live while in labor

Jamie went live to let her fans know she is in labor. It was clear to see that she was a lot of pain throughout the several minutes she was live.

The midwife checked Jamie while she was streaming to fans, and everything appears to be moving right along. Jamie let her followers know she would be back live again once she got some pain relief.

She has been keeping her followers updated the past few weeks as her second pregnancy neared its end.

Married at First Sight fans knew Jamie was planning an at-home birth. She spilled it was her plan while revealing she had been tested for COVID-19.

Jamie broke down in a live video discussing the struggles of preparing to give birth during the current health climate.

Jamie is ready to meet her son

The MAFS star has been ready to meet her son, who she and Doug will name Hayes, for the past couple of weeks.

It was a challenging time for Jamie, who previously suffered two miscarriages. However, once she hit the 39-week mark, Jamie was able to relax a little bit and prepare for her second child.

As of Monday, Jamie was 40 weeks pregnant and ready to serve baby Hayes with an eviction notice. She shared a funny picture of her baby bump, with a note to let her son know he needed to vacate immediately.

“It’s time he comes out and starts paying back rent! Snuggles, baby smiles, and sloppy baby kisses are acceptable forms of payment!” Jamie wrote in a lengthy caption reflecting on her pregnancy.

Fans of Jamie have used Twitter to send her message of good vibes and thoughts since she went into labor.

Henley Grace Hehner is going to be a big sister very soon. Married at First Sight fan favorite Jamie Otis is in labor. She plans on keeping her followers abreast of what is going on with her delivery via social media.

That means fans should be expecting a birth announcement later today or tomorrow. There is no question Doug and Jamie will shouting baby Hayes’ arrival from the rooftops.

