Shekinah and Sarper share spoilers about their romance — Were they fired from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Shekinah and Sarper’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way midway into Season 5 had us scratching our heads, but now we’re even more confused about the couple.

Now, we are wondering if they were fired from the show because they are not abiding by the rules of their NDA.

Cast members are not allowed to share spoilers about the show, but the couple has been doing just that.

The latest pair to break their NDA was Brandan and Mary DeNuccio, who we found out are already married and allegedly expecting their first child.

That didn’t bode well for the young couple, who’ve reportedly been fired because of that.

However, with Shekinah and Sarper plastering their romance all over social media, have they been let go as well?

Shekinah and Sarper share spoilers about their relationship

In case you’re wondering if 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Sarper and Shekinah are still together, wonder no more; they are still together.

The couple has separate Instagram accounts and a joint account on IG and TikTok, and their videos and photos prove that Shekinah is still in Turkey after moving there to be with Sarper.

A few days ago, they posted a TikTok video from a day out in Turkey as they held hands and kissed in the snap.

They’ve also been posting flirty comments on each other’s posts.

Most recently, Sarper posted a cooking video on his Instagram page, and Shekinah wrote in the comments, “Love when u cook for me 😍🤤.”

“Whenever u want.. a pleasure of mine,” Sarper responded.

Were Shekinah and Sarper fired from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

After blatantly going against the rules of the show, it begs the question of whether Sarper and Shekinah have been fired.

Rumors were running rampant that their castmates Brandan and Mary got the axe, but so far, nothing has been said about Shekinah and Sarper.

Interestingly, though, we’re not the only ones wondering how they were able to so blatantly display their relationship on social media and give away the ending of their story.

Someone asked the couple that very question after they posted another coupled-up photo on Instagram.

“How are you allowed to post that you’re still together? And Will we see y’all on future seasons?” questioned the TLC viewer.

However, neither have responded to the comment.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.