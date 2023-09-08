Who is Sarper Guven? Here’s everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie

Sarper Guven is a self-described ladies’ man with a penchant for wearing makeup, but what else is there to know about the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer? Let’s take a look.

Sarper joined the Season 5 cast of The Other Way alongside his American love interest, Shekinah Garner.

The 43-year-old Turkish native isn’t shy about the fact that he’s lived a playboy lifestyle, claiming to have slept with more than 2,500 women.

But now, he’s focusing on his relationship with Shekinah, whom he met when she was visiting Istanbul, Turkey.

Sarper has admitted that he “loves to expose his body” and is “obsessed” with his physical appearance. He worked as an exotic dancer for seven years until he decided to quit due to his parents’ disapproval.

Now, he’s working as a model, personal trainer, and bodybuilder. Per his private Instagram account bio, where he has amassed 1,592 followers, Sarper’s work is described as “Model/Sport Coach/Medical Tourism.”

Sarper Guven traded his work as an exotic dancer for a career in the fitness world

Sarper often shares his physical fitness tips on his social media platforms, including his YouTube channel, @sarper90day, and his TikTok account, @sarper90day.

On his YouTube channel, Sarper describes his work as a “Model / Trainer / Mentor /Medical Tourism” and calls himself “The Retired Badboy.”

On Facebook, Sarper states that he currently lives in Istanbul, Turkey, and has studied at Istanbul University. On LinkedIn, Sarper also lists Marmara University as his education, where he studied International Business.

From June 2014 until December 2022, Sarper listed his position as General Manager with TPE Global.

TPE Global “enables rational and swift offering of products and services supplied by small and medium-sized manufacturers to local and international markets, notably to the enterprises established in Africa, Middle East, Asia, Eastern Europe regions with best competitive prices and quality possible” per their website.

Before attending college and entering the workforce, Sarper was a typical teen growing up in Istanbul.

Some 90 Day Fiance internet sleuths dug up some apparent throwback photos of Sarper while he was attending private school at The Koç School as a teenager in Istanbul.

The photos were uploaded to a Reddit thread, seen below, captioned, “High School Sarper.”

Sarper and Shekinah Garner’s international love story is currently playing out on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Although Sarper and Shekinah’s relationship didn’t enter into the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way picture until late this season, their storyline instantly captured viewers’ attention.

Sarper and Shekinah share a love of aesthetics, including wearing makeup and some cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance.

The time and attention that this couple spends on their looks has 90 Day Fiance fans comparing them to another duo from the franchise: twin sisters and plastic surgery enthusiasts Darcey and Stacey Silva.

Aside from their outward appearances, viewers are tuning in this season to find out whether these two can make it work. Despite Sarper’s lengthy list of sexual partners, Shekinah is convinced that he’s ready to settle down with her, so she’s uprooting her life in the U.S. to move to Turkey to be with him.

Although they admittedly share some insane sexual chemistry, is there more to their relationship? Shekinah’s friends and family have warned her about the potential red flags, but she’s dead set on making it work with the man of her dreams.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.