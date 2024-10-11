Shannon Beador says RHOC Season 18 reunion is ’emotional, difficult,’ and ‘surprising’

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has been quite the journey for Shannon Beador, and it doesn’t sound like things will be getting any better in the final episodes of the season.

You see, Shannon assembled her friends and went to London for a trip to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Unfortunately, her legal woes with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, were brought up on the first day, and supposed friends Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge turned on her in a big way.

Instead of discussing their concerns with Shannon behind closed doors, they waited until the first dinner of the trip.

As expected, things got heated. It makes us wonder what the rest of the season will be about because how much longer will Shannon continue to be around people who imply she’s fabricating things?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the RHOC Season 18 reunion was filmed last week.

The 3 words that Shannon Storms Beador would use to describe this year's #RHOC Reunion… pic.twitter.com/Mks4wapnti — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) October 11, 2024

Host Andy Cohen has already admitted that there was a period of calm until Alexis Bellino arrived to face off with Shannon and the other Team Shannon women.

The RHOC Season 18 reunion sounds like a lot

RHOC cast members claimed that Shannon was “frazzled” after the taping concluded, which makes sense.

Shannon has been involved in many different storylines this season and has weathered the storm very well in the face of adversity.

Following Thursday’s episode, which found Shannon exploding at Heather and Tamra during a fiery dinner, the 60-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Truthfully, Andy fumbled the bag here because there were many questions he could have asked Shannon to fill in some of the blanks about her arguments with the women and, of course, the legal drama.

Then again, answers about all of that should be on the horizon during the final episodes of Season 18 and, of course, the reunion.

The only thing Shannon could tease about what’s sure to be a three-hour extravaganza is that it was “emotional, difficult,” and “surprising.”

Those three words aren’t too much of a shocker because her storyline so far this season has perfectly encapsulated the words.

Shannon is feeling the heat this season

Shannon has been dragged through the mud by some of her co-stars, including her former friend Tamra, so it must have been awkward for Shannon to go up against her nemesis again.

Tamra has unquestioningly supported Alexis throughout the season, which has earned her the ire of viewers, so it wouldn’t be too much of a shocker if she did apologize to Shannon.

RHOC Season 18 has been unpredictable, but there has to be some form of resolution for these ladies because there’s a chance some of them won’t be back next season.

Tamra is already calling for Alexis to score a promotion. Then there’s Heather, who may or may not move to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.