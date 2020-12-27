Shannon Beador denies John Janssen split after heading to Cabo without him

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador reassures fans that she and John Janssen are still dating even though they didn’t spend Christmas together.

Shannon uploaded a picture of her tropical Christmas dinner with her three daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, along with her best friend and her children.

“Christmas dinner in Cabo with my girls and best friend since 6th grade and her children! Haven’t been away with all 3 of my girls for a few years now. Enjoying it all and we are being safe to follow all COVID protocol. Merry Christmas to all!!!” Shannon wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly noticed that her boyfriend of over a year, John, was missing from the festivities.

Viewers know that tropical vacations were a curse for Shannon’s marriage to ex-husband David Beador. So, they were wondering if history was repeating itself with John and Shannon’s relationship and if the couple had called it quits.

“Did u split w John?” one concerned Instagram user asked in the comments section.

“Nope,” she replied.

Fans were naturally curious about why he wasn’t with them and where he was.

“Where’s the boyfriend???” another fan pondered.

“We all spent Christmas Eve with John. Haven’t been away with all three girls in years so making it a girls trip with kids,” Shannon explained.

Shannon’s relationship with John on recent RHOC episodes

Shannon’s relationship with John was tense during the beginning of the pandemic.

Shannon kicked John out of her home after he broke her quarantine rules.

“I’ve been crying because I’m just under a lot of stress. Not everybody’s following my rules,” she cried while self-filming in her car.

“Not everybody’s following my rules. And the rules are that if you’re staying at my house, you don’t leave my house,” she continued. “You don’t make up excuses or do anything. You don’t leave, you don’t see anybody else.”

She added, “John’s son came to stay with us and so I gave a list of rules. When my rules weren’t followed and Joe left my house, John left my house too. And I feel as though I was second choice.”

However, she, ironically, was the one who ended up testing positive for COVID-19 after her twin daughters snuck out to a party.

Even though John tested negative, she was worried that he would inevitably catch it while quarantining with her.

“John and I had ups and downs. Is he going to be upset with me?” she asked during a confessional interview. “Now I’m worrying about the future of my relationship with John.”

Shannon and John’s relationship

Shannon had been married to David for 17 years before they split in 2017.

Shannon was visibly hurt by how quickly David was able to move on from their marriage when he began dating Lesley Cook.

The two are already married and expecting.

Fortunately for Shannon, she was able to find love too. She began dating John in June 2019.

While she’s in no rush to get married, it seems like there will be wedding bells in their future as Shannon once slipped during a recent RHOC episode and accidentally called John her “husband.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo