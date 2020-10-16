David Beador and pregnant Lesley Cook get married as they await arrival of baby girl

David Beador, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star, Shannon Beador, has officially tied the knot with Lesley Cook as they await the arrival of a baby girl.

The couple announced their marriage via social media on October 15, and Lesley immediately changed her last name to “Beador” on her profile. David and Lesley have been engaged since January after dating for 2 years and 9 months.

David and Shannon’s divorce

Prior to meeting his new wife, David was married to Shannon for 17 years. They share three daughters together; Sophie, 18 and twins Stella and Adeline, both 14.

The pair had a contentious divorce which played out as part of Shannon’s journey on RHOC. Shannon initially filed divorce papers in December 2017 but proceedings lasted nearly one and a half years until being finalized in April 2019.

David agreed to pay Shannon $1.4 million and both have joint legal and physical custody of their daughters. David also pays a total of $10,000 monthly in support.

David and Lesley’s dating history

Shortly after his divorce was finalized, David went public with news of his relationship with Lesley in 2018.

The couple became engaged during a trip to Florida. David said, “Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl.”

This past summer, months after becoming engaged, Lesley announced she was pregnant on an Instagram story. The post showed a hamburger bun in the oven. The caption referenced Ed Sheeran’s Small Bump. It read, “You’re just a small bump…I know you’ll grow into your skin.”

David and Lesley revealed the babies gender this past September, saying, “We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited.” While this will be David’s fourth daughter, Lesley has two other children, a boy and a girl, from a previous relationship.

David and Shannon move on

As David celebrates his marriage, Shannon continues to be all smiles over her relationship with boyfriend, John Janssen. John is a businessman at an insurance company and has three children from a previous marriage.

Shannon met John about a year and a half ago while out singing karaoke with some friends. The couple went public with their relationship via Instagram just three months after she finalized her divorce with David.

On the premiere episode of Season 15 of the RHOC, Shannon said “we met while out one night and have been together just about everyday since”. Shannon has discussed how supportive Johns been, adding, “I never thought that I could find such happiness at 56. So, I’m very, very grateful to have him in my life.”

It doesn’t seem that David and Shannon will be having a friendship anytime soon as recent reports have described their struggle to co-parent, but it’s clear they are both moving on with their lives.

Shannon has not yet made an official statement in regards to David’s new announcement. Fans can tune in to Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County to see what happens next in Shannon’s journey of romance.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.