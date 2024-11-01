Shannon Beador called ‘insufferable’ for starting argument with ‘kind’ Matt Ginella on RHOC finale

Shannon Beador has been at odds with Alexis Bellino and Tamra Judge all season long on The Real Housewives of Orange County, so you can only imagine our surprise when she started an argument with Matt Ginella on the season finale.

It came out of the left field after Shannon set a boundary with friend-turned-enemy Tamra Judge, stormed out of a room, and stood with Matt in a hallway.

The exchange started strong, with Shannon admitting she was taking herself out of toxic situations.

However, the conversation took a sharp turn when Matt said he cared about Shannon and that she should leave the event.

While there was a lack of context, it was evident that Matt said that because he didn’t want Shannon to suffer anymore if her supposed friends were throwing her under the bus.

Shannon marched away and made a big deal about it, going so far as to corner cast member Katie Ginella to complain about Matt.

It was bizarre, so it’s only natural that fans would voice their opinions on social media.

Shannon Beador is feeling the ire of RHOC fans

One RHOC fan used Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose to express their point.

“I don’t think katie’s husband was trying to be rude,” the fan affirmed.

The fan said that “it seemed” like his intent was to “comfort Shannon,” but she “bit his damn head off.”

The viewer continued that Shannon “needs to stop running from conflict and get it all out.”

#RHOC: i don’t think katie’s husband was trying to be rude. it seemed like he tried to comfort shannon and she bit his damn head off. i hate when people take their frustrations out on the wrong people. that’s why she needs to stop running from conflict and get it all out. pic.twitter.com/AQBXeq41JO — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) November 1, 2024

Another viewer used an iconic scene of Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino arguing to voice their thoughts on the situation.

“Shannon is so insufferable,” the critic wrote. “The way she provoked Matt and then turned around to try to make him look like the bad guy? Yeah JKB was right all along.”

Shannon is so insufferable. The way she provoked Matt and then turned around to try to make him look like the bad guy? Yeah JKB was right all along. This is her working on herself? Her reputation speaks for itself #RHOC pic.twitter.com/gpr7zpggCN — phillip ✨ (@pdadddy) November 1, 2024

Shannon was put on blast by Love Hotel host Joel Kim Booster earlier this year for her treatment of staff.

Another RHOC viewer criticized Shannon for trying to “change the narrative to make it sound like she’s the victim.”

“Matt was literally being so kind wth,” another critic wrote.

“Matt didn’t do or say anything wrong,” posted another confused viewer.

He was also called “amazing for saying that to Shannon.”

It was certainly a surprising turn of events, and there’s no telling whether they’ve crossed paths since or if this is something that will come up at the reunion.

What’s next for Shannon, Tamra, and Alexis?

The recent trailer for the RHOC reunion showed Shannon calling out Tamra and Alexis, so it’s unclear if she’ll be held accountable for any of her actions.

What are your thoughts on that moment between Shannon and Matt?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.