Joel Kim Booster issues public apology to Shannon Beador: ‘I am deeply sorry’

It’s the rant that rocked the Reality TV world a few weeks ago when Joel Kim Booster unexpectedly dragged Shannon Beador online.

In a series of Instagram posts Joel — the host of Love Hotel (a new dating show featuring Shannon) — blasted her for treating people poorly behind the scenes.

Now he has apologized to The Real Housewives of Orange County star claiming that he allowed their conflict to cloud his judgment.

Meanwhile, Shannon had already responded to Joel’s claim, noting that she was shocked by his remarks.

According to the RHOC star, she remembered sharing a sweet moment with Joel at the wrap party, despite his claims that he confronted her at the event.

Bravo fans have defended Shannon and RHONY alum Luann De Lesseps (who also filmed the dating show with the mom of three).

Either way, everyone can now put the matter to rest because Joel has taken responsibility for his outburst.

Joel Kim Booster apologizes to Shannon Beador for dragging her on social media

Following his angry rant against Shannon, Joel apologized on his Instagram Story.

In the first post, he claimed to have taken time and processed what he did a few weeks ago.

“I let an onset conflict cloudy my judgment and accessed the darkness, ugliest part of myself and said things I don’t stand by, or even believe and I am deeply sorry,” he wrote.

In another post, he acknowledged that Shannon has had an “extraordinarily hard year” which she “bravely” shared on RHOC.

Joel hinted that the 60-year-old’s personal life might have spilled over and affected her during filming, an experience he claims to know well.

“I should have had more grace for her in that moment,” stated Joel. “I am deeply sorry for the ways in which I’ve made Shannon’s road toward stability more difficult.”

Before ending the post, the comedian aired regret for casting a shadow over the yet-to-air show, noting that he’s proud of it

Shannon’s Love Hotel castmate Luann De Lesseps defends her

Shannon had a great ally in her corner, and who better than Luann who was also in Mexico filming Love Hotel with the RHOC star?

The former countess reacted to Joel’s comments about Shannon being a terror on set while chatting with Mellisa Gorga and claimed she saw no such thing.

“It’s so crazy ’cause I didn’t notice that at all,” said Luann, adding that she also didn’t see Shannon treating anyone poorly while filming the show.

Luann revealed that Joel apologized to the entire cast after his outburst, adding that she felt bad for Shannon, who was “hurt” by his comments.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.