Shannon Beador caught up in random feud with Katie Ginella’s husband during RHOC finale

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 concluded with a relatively low-key finale, but one of the most important events involved Shannon Beador feuding with Katie Ginella’s husband, Matt Ginella.

It all started when Shannon tried to avoid Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino during Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian’s engagement party.

As the rest of the ladies tried to bring them together, Shannon mentioned that she had set boundaries and wasn’t talking to either of them, compelling her to hide on the sidelines of the event.

In one of the season’s most surprising and unhinged scenes, she stood next to Matt, telling him she wanted to avoid certain situations.

Just when it seemed that they would have a great conversation about the people at the party, Matt told her it would be a good idea if she left, which stunned Shannon.

Matt showed no malice during the scene. He said that he “cares” about Shannon’s feelings and believed it would be the best decision for her to avoid conflict.

It was clear he’d heard so much about her tussles with Tamra, Alexis, and Heather Dubrow and thought she should practice what she preached and walk out of the event with her head held high.

Did Shannon take Matt’s words out of context?

Unfortunately, Shannon was upset with Matt and ran with the narrative that he told her to leave and that he “didn’t know her.”

She clearly didn’t realize that her co-stars tell their spouses more than she thought, so he knew much about what she was going through after filming such a heavy season.

Instead of allowing Shannon to take his words out of context, Matt bit back at her and told her she cornered him.

It was wild, but it makes us wonder what was going through Shannon’s mind because she stormed off and implied to everyone within earshot that he’d said something terrible to her.

Will Shannon change her stance at the reunion?

Just when it seemed like Shannon and Katie were going to argue, John Janssen’s arrival changed the trajectory of the evening, and Shannon let whatever it was with Matt slide… for now.

It has got to be one of the least unexpected moments in Real Housewives history, but it has the potential to come up again at the reunion.

With Matt not attending, it will be interesting to hear what Katie says about the incident, but maybe Shannon will have changed her stance after having some time to watch the scene back and decompress.

What are your thoughts on those scenes? Who do you think is to blame?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.