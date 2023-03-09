Serene Russell and Brandon Jones share new engagement photos, Bachelor Nation reacts

Bachelor Nation has surely not forgotten about Brandon Jones’ beautiful proposal to Serene Russell on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise last year.

The Season 8 fan favorites were the strongest couple from the start and were able to defy every curveball the hit Bachelor spin-off threw at them throughout the season.

The two have been sharing their love on social media since getting engaged last fall, even admitting that they planted roots in San Diego shortly after leaving the beach together.

Most recently, the couple shared a few new engagement photos, which were shot in black and white to give them the ultimate dreamy and romantic feel.

With Serene’s diamond engagement ring at the forefront, the couple shared a few kisses while wrapped in each other’s arms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

No caption was given, as the stunning shots seemed to do enough of the talking for them.

Bachelor in Paradise castmates react to Serene Russell and Brandon Jones’ photos

The comments section of the post was undoubtfully loaded with positivity, with fellow Bachelor in Paradise cast members showing love for the couple they spent so much time with.

“Most beautiful couple inside and out [heart emoji],” Jill Chin commented.

Jill is most remembered for her relationship with Jacob Rapini during her time on Season 8, although she recently opened up about her new boyfriend — who she found outside of the Bachelor franchise.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Former beachgoers Brittany Galvin and Johnny DePhillipo showed their love for the couple, with Brittany telling Serene and Brandon they are “the perfect pair.”

While both Brittany and Johnny left Paradise in serious relationships, with Johnny even engaged to Victoria Fuller, they are now both single post-show.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Season 8 standouts Genevieve Parisi and Danielle Maltby showed their love as well, with Danielle calling the photos “BREATHTAKING” and Genevieve writing, “Cuties you melt my heart.”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

While Genevieve has not spoken to her BIP flame Aaron Clancy since the reunion, Danielle is still thriving in her relationship with Michael Allio and just recently moved to Cleveland to be closer to him.

Serene and Brandon show off their fun-filled Valentine’s Day

Last month, the Bachelor in Paradise success story shared their Valentine’s Day endeavors with followers.

Brandon first uploaded a photo of the two at Disney California Adventure Park, standing in front of a castle while clad in their finest theme park attire.

“Happiest place on earth with my valentine,” Brandon wrote alongside his fiancee.

The next day, Serene shared a photo of her and Brandon at an upscale restaurant in San Diego. Serene was seen in a gorgeous red dress, while Brandon looked suave in a black turtleneck and plaid trousers to celebrate the love-filled holiday.

“Fave person ❣️,” Serene said in return to Brandon.

The couple also spent the winter holidays together, with Brandon traveling to Oklahoma City to spend Christmas in Serene’s hometown with her family… in matching sneakers.

“The new Christmas family photo 🎄,” Brandon wrote as he sat next to Serene’s family in front of their Christmas tree.

While no date has been set for their wedding quite yet, it seems as if the two are truly enjoying life as an engaged couple and spending important moments together in the meantime.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.