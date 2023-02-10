Michael Allio confirms Danielle Maltby has moved to Cleveland to be closer to him

The report is in: The queen has landed!

On Thursday, Michael Allio confirmed that Danielle Maltby had officially planted roots in Cleveland, Ohio, to be closer to him and his son.

Michael and Danielle met during Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise last fall, when Danielle was brought in just as Michael had broken things off with Sierra Jackson and was about to leave the show.

Viewers saw Michael’s hardship with navigating the dating scene as a recent widow, and the two immediately bonded over their past experiences with loss.

While they didn’t get engaged during the finale episode, the two displayed their love during the season reunion when Michael told Danielle he loved her for the first time.

After telling followers that Danielle was actively apartment hunting in Cleveland a few months back, Michael took to his Instagram Stories with a repost to let his followers know that she had officially moved.

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant reshared a Q&A from another account that said, “Danielle officially moved to Cleveland to be near Michael.”

To confirm the move, Michael added, “It’s true… The [queen emoji] has landed.”

Danielle had previously lived in Nashville for 12 years, where she moved after her fiance, Nick, had passed away.

When it comes to her career, Danielle is a certified RN who specializes in cosmetic practice. She also co-hosts a health-based podcast, The WoMed, alongside Dr. Jaclyn Camardo.

However, it seems as if she has finally been able to move her life and career to a brand new state, where she will able to spend much more time with Michael and his son James.

The two have been documenting the transition, first informing fans that they were hunting for places back in December.

Michael also shared a video last week of Danielle sleeping after putting all of her belongings in boxes and preparing for the move.

“Pack it up. Pack it in. Next stop… Cleveland,” he wrote.

While many Bachelor in Paradise couples tend to struggle in the “real world” after the show finishes filming, it seems as if Danielle and Michael had a strong enough bond to carry them through the change.

Michael and Danielle’s journey on Bachelor in Paradise

Michael was first seen on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, where fans learned about his story regarding his late wife, Laura.

Danielle made her Bachelor debut during Nick Viall’s season, where her similar story made an impact on Bachelor Nation.

A few episodes into Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, just as Michael was getting ready to leave the show, Danielle was brought in — admittedly by Wells Adams — to potentially spark up a connection with Michael.

Although the meeting may have been pre-planned, the two were able to let their guards down during a few emotional conversations. Their commonalities carried them through until the end of the show, where they decided to continue on outside of Paradise.

The chemistry between the couple was apparent during the Season 8 reunion, and since their time on the show, they have continued to show the utmost love and respect for one another.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.