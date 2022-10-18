Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams says he was responsible for bringing in Danielle to meet Michael

Wells Adams says he brought in Danielle Maltby to spark a connection with Michael Allio. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Wells Adams is surely bulking up his Bachelor in Paradise resume with titles such as former contestant, bartender, therapist, and now, matchmaker.

Season 8 viewers went on quite the journey last night with the current BIP cast as the season has surely started to heat up — so much, so that contestant Casey Woods passed out from all the drama.

Despite the Pizza Pete shenanigans and “Casa Amor” addition, one memorable thing that happened on Monday night’s airing was the addition of Danielle Maltby to the squad right before the night’s rose ceremony.

Danielle was first seen on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and showed up on a previous season of BIP. The 37-year-old nurse conveniently showed up as 38-year-old contestant Michael Allio was saying his goodbyes to the other contestants, as he was sure he would not be receiving a rose.

It’s no doubt that Michael and Danielle have a lot in common, as Danielle lost her fiance 11 years ago, and Michael previously lost his wife, Laura, to cancer.

Who’s responsible for Danielle’s convenient arrival right before Michael was (most likely) about to leave Paradise? Well, Wells.

On Twitter, Wells gave his response to a viewer who originally wrote, “Lowkey think that @WellsAdams is playing matchmaker and I love it,” after Danielle arrived and was immediately rushed away by Michael.

Wells said that it wasn’t aired on last night’s episode, but he was the one who set up the situation.

He responded, “Oh it wasn’t low key. They cut it, but I told @MichaelAllio I had someone for him and then walked up the steps of paradise, welcomed @daniellemmaltby and told her to go find Michael.”

Pic credit: @andreahornn/WellsAdams/Twitter

Another BIP fan responded with, “I knew this was all you and I’m PISSED they cut this moment.”

“Honestly, same,” Wells answered.

Pic credit: @mrain20/WellsAdams/Twitter

After being introduced, Michael and Danielle went on a one-on-one date, where they both opened up about their past trauma and dealing with loss.

Michael Allio’s previous relationship with Sierra Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise

Upon arriving to Paradise on the first day, Michael quickly sparked a connection with fellow contestant Sierra Jackson.

The two seemed to be hitting it off until one day, Michael revealed that his heart wasn’t in the right place — which unfortunately came right after Sierra had just given him the meaningful gift of naming three stars after him, his son, and his late wife.

Although he may not have found lasting love with Sierra, he did reveal that his connection with her was unexpected, and she had many qualities that he adored.

Sierra also released her own statement in regard to the situation and said that she left BIP feeling upset and confused.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.