Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald agrees with Chrishell Stause that Christine Quinn is lying about COVID-19

Mary doesn’t believe Christine missed the Selling Sunset reunion due to COVID-19. Pic credit: Netflix

It looks like Chrishell Stause isn’t the only Selling Sunset cast member calling Christine Quinn’s bluff when it comes to her missing the Season 5 reunion.

Mary Fitzgerald is doubling down on claims that Christine may have lied about why she couldn’t be at the reunion. It was a notion first called out by Chrishell Stause.

After a season full of drama centering around Christine, she was a no-show at the reunion taping on April 24. She allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t be on set. However, she was offered a chance to video conference but declined that. Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith also received a positive result, but she joined the other women via video.

What did Mary Fitzgerald say about Christine Quinn?

Earlier this week, TMZ was able to catch Mary Fitzgerald outside of the Oppenheim Group, where she is the boss.

She didn’t hold back her opinions when asked about her thoughts regarding Christine Quinn and her COVID-19 reveal.

Mary was asked if she believed that Christine had COVID-19, and she replied, “No. I mean, me personally? No, because we all tested on Tuesday and then again on Friday.” She also alleged that Christine was negative for both those tests, which means she should have been able to attend the reunion.

There was also a question about why Mary thought Christine didn’t show up. She believes it was a tough season for the latter, with her being at odds with nearly every agent. Mary said, “I mean, that would be my guess, but it’s sad because we all showed up. We didn’t want to have to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want to have answers for her actions. So, we didn’t want to be there talking about it either, but it’s our job. We’re doing it.”

Will Christine Quinn return to Selling Sunset?

As of now, it’s up in the air whether Christine Quinn will return to the hit Netflix show.

She didn’t show up for the meeting with Jason Oppenheim following Emma Hernan’s accusations that she tried to buy one of her clients out from under her.

Despite skipping out on the Selling Sunset reunion, Christine was spotted filming something with The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga. It was a commercial, but it definitely raised some red flags about her positive COVID-19 test. However, a source told Us Weekly, “Christine had two negative tests and, in accordance with protocols, she went back to work.”

Selling Sunset Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.