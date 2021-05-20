Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn gives birth to baby boy Christian

Christine and her husband Christian Richard are the proud parents of a baby boy. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has given birth to a baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet. It’s the first child for the reality TV star and her husband, Christian Richard.

Christine and Christian shared they are officially a family of three on Wednesday. They announced their family was expanding in February.

The blonde bombshell has happily shared her pregnancy journey with fans, including the Selling Sunset costars she turns to for advice. Now Christine is opening up about welcoming her little bundle of joy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine announces birth of son Christian

The Selling Sunset star used Instagram to share that she had given birth to her son Christian. Christine revealed that her son made a grand entrance, and fans could learn more thanks to her interview with People magazine.

Baby Christian was born on Saturday, May 15 at 4:22 PM. in Los Angeles. According to his mom, he weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

Christine gushed over her little bundle of joy to the weekly magazine.

“Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” she expressed. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him, and to raise him.”

With a fashionista mom like Christine, fans can expect baby Christian to be dressed in only the best designer dud.

“Let’s just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!” Christine stated.

The new mom’s Selling Sunset costars Jason Oppenheim and Maya Vander commented on her social media post, as did Khloe Kardashian.

Pic credit: @ChristineQuinn/Instagram

Will Christine giving birth be on Selling Sunset Season 4?

Christine admitted that she had just got done filming for Selling Sunset Season 4 when her water broke.

“It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies,” she recalls. “I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation.”

Since she was done filming, it’s unlikely baby Christian’s birth was filmed for the Netflix show. However, that doesn’t mean personal footage from the new parents won’t make the cut.

Then again, Christine may not want any part of the birth to make it on the reality TV show. Christine’s pregnancy and life as a new mom will be a significant storyline for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

Congrats go out to Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, on their first child’s birth, son Christian Georges Dumontet.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.



