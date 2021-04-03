Selling Sunset: Mary Fitzgerald calls out Christine Quinn for pregnancy post ‘lie’

Mary’s not letting Christine drag her name through the mud. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has called out Christine Quinn for her pregnancy post lie.

Oh yes, pregnancy drama has become a real thing for the ladies of the Oppenheim Group. The topic of who in the Selling Sunset cast congratulated Christine on her pregnancy has sparked yet another feud.

In February, Christine announced her first child with her husband, Christian Richard due later this spring. A couple of weeks later, she used TikTok to blast Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, and Mary for not liking her pregnancy announcement Instagram post.

Now Mary’s responding to her former best friend dragging her name through the mud for attention.

What did Mary say about Christine’s pregnancy post claims?

While speaking with Page Six, Mary got real regarding Christine throwing her under the bus for nothing other than publicity.

“I found out through the media that Christine was pregnant,” Mary said. “So, I called and left her a voice text just saying how happy I am for her, congratulations, let me know if there’s anything I can do. I was like, I thought we were OK, apparently, we’re not, I don’t know.”

It’s no secret that Christine and Mary are no longer friends. In Season 1, they were extremely close.

However, after Mary comforted Chrishell while Christine and Davina Potratz attacked Chrishell, a rift formed. Christine felt betrayed by Mary’s act of kindness towards Chrishell who’s now one of Mary’s closes friends.

Mary was stunned at Christine’s lie

Christine’s latest stunt only further proves to Mary where she stands with her. Mary has no qualms regarding her lack of friendship with Christine.

They are no longer best pals, but Mary was still stunned at Christine’s TikTok.

“I didn’t expect her to respond in such a positive way and appreciative way and then go to the world and say I didn’t even acknowledge her pregnancy because that’s a flat-out lie, and I have proof of it,” Mary spilled. “That’s what’s hurtful, is just the stuff she does for attention that’s actually mean to someone, that she actually knows who’s trying to be nice.”

No, Mary hasn’t spoken to Christine since her accusation. Yes, fans can expect the drama to be addressed on Selling Sunset Season 4.

The tension between the women at the Oppenheim Group isn’t made up for filming purposes. Mary claims some of the ladies are closer than others, but everyone works together professionally, at least for now.

Are you Team Mary or Team Christine?

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.