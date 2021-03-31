Exclusive Interview: Mary Fitzgerald teases Selling Sunset Season 4, plus will there be new faces in the mix?

Mary Fitzgerald is excited for new season of Selling Sunset. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset fans are eagerly anticipating the new Season and have been waiting for what seems like an eternity.

Netflix recently announced that the popular reality show has been renewed for two more seasons.

Quite a bit has changed since we last laid eyes on the fabulous realtors of the Oppenheim Group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, if social media is anything to go by, the cast has a lot of drama in store for us when Season 4 makes its debut.

Monsters and Critics recently caught up with cast member Mary Fitzgerald and she shared a few tidbits about what we can expect.

She also revealed when filming for Season 4 will start up.

Monsters and Critics: How did you feel when you heard the news that Selling Sunset was renewed for two more seasons?

Mary Fitzgerald: We were all so thrilled and pumped! I still can’t believe that Selling Sunset is as big of a hit as it is…sometimes it just doesn’t feel real! We are so incredibly lucky to have such a great real estate family and to be connected with Netflix.

Monsters and Critics: Given the huge success of Selling Sunset, why do you think it took so long for the show to get renewed?

Mary Fitzgerald: Unfortunately, COVID pushed us back a lot. Now that things are slowly getting back to normal here in LA, the momentum will pick up for filming.

Monsters and Critics: Given the current climate, have you gotten word on how filming will differ this time around (safety precautions, COVID-19 testing, etc?).

Mary Fitzgerald: For filming, we will take all COVID-19 protocols extremely seriously. Netflix hasn’t gone through everything with us yet because we are still a few weeks away, but I know they will do anything and everything to keep everyone safe.

Monsters and Critics: What can viewers expect from your Season 4 storyline?

Mary Fitzgerald: So much! I’m honestly so excited to see what comes out of it, especially since we all have so much going on personally and career-wise. I’ve never been busier, and O Group is expanding to Orange County which is super exciting!

Monsters and Critics: How has your relationship changed with your castmates since filming ended?

Mary Fitzgerald: I miss not seeing them as much! We still get together quite a bit, but obviously, COVID limited us for so long. Real estate never slowed, so we are constantly calling, texting, and working back and forth with one another. We all cannot wait to get back into the swing of things and begin filming again!

Monsters and Critics: Which cast member are you most nervous about interacting with when filming resumes, and why?

Mary Fitzgerald: I’m excited to reconnect with everyone on the cast, and hope that previously severed relationships can be resolved very soon in the upcoming seasons.

Monsters and Critics:We’ve heard that Orange County Housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke is now a client, can we expect to see her on the show?

Mary Fitzgerald:I am so thrilled to have Braunwyn as not only a client but also a friend! Now that the O group has expanded to Orange County, we will have lots of new clientele and will be even busier!

Monsters and Critics:What do you like most and least about being a reality TV personality?

Mary Fitzgerald: I love being able to share my story and my passion for real estate. It always makes my day when people DM me asking for advice…I’m so honored they would ask me! On the other hand, the hardest part about streaming your life to millions of people is always the negative judgment. It always shocks me how bold and rude some people are, but that’s just what you get when you are put into the spotlight.

Monsters and Critics: Has filming actually started? If not, any news on when filming will start?

Mary Fitzgerald: We are hoping in the next month or so!

Monsters and Critics:What did you miss most when the show was on hiatus?

Mary Fitzgerald: All the laughs that we share together! We are really one big family. A lot of us haven’t seen each other as much as we wish because of the pandemic, but it seems like things are getting better day by day.

Monsters and Critics: Do you know how the show will incorporate Davina Potratz now that she has left the Oppenheim Group?

Mary Fitzgerald: No, but it will be interesting to see and find out for myself!

Monsters and Critics: Will there be any new faces in the mix?

Mary Fitzgerald:You’ll have to wait and see!…good things coming!

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.