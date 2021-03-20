Selling Sunset: Mary Fitzgerald reveals why she feels bad for Davina Potratz

Mary has her own problems with Davina but she does have one soft spot for her Selling Sunset costar. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has revealed why she feels bad for costar Davina Potratz despite their turbulent professional relationship.

Davina, alongside pregnant Christine Quinn, are the resident villains on the hit Netflix real estate show. The two have made many frenemies within The Oppenheim Group, including Mary and her husband, Romain Bonnet.

Season 2 of Selling Sunset focused on Mary and Romain’s wedding. Thanks to insinuating Romain was using Mary for her money, Davina didn’t score an invitation. Mary wanted to invite her to avoid office tension, but Roman was adamant she did not attend their nuptials.

Why does Mary feel about Davina now?

The issues between Mary and Davina have not subsided. Mary’s feelings toward Davina haven’t changed.

However, Mary does have empathy for Davina when it comes to fan hate. She dished on those feelings in an interview with Screen Rant.

“I have my own issues and my own feelings about the way she went about things and her personality in general,” Mary expressed. “I do feel bad for how much she’s been attacked because I think people forget that we’re humans. I can have my own opinions about some things she’s done, but I still think everyone deserves to be treated with respect and not slammed.”

The fan hate for Davina was at an all-time high at the end of Season 3. Davina was blasted for questioning Chrishell Stause’s sudden divorce from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. Most fans were Team Crishell and had issues with Davina saying there are two sides to the story and the group hadn’t heard Justin’s.

As fans know, Davina left The Oppenheim Group to go work for rival brokerage Douglas Elliman. Davina’s new gig means Mary doesn’t have to interact with her that much anymore.

Yes, Davina will still appear on Selling Sunset Season 4.

Mary doesn’t hold grudges

Throughout the show, Mary has done her best to avoid showdowns and confrontations. Mary and Christine have had a couple of tense chats, mostly about their once close friendship.

There’s no question Mary has issues with Davina and Christine, but she also doesn’t harbor any ill will towards either of them.

Mary’s not holding onto past grudges. She’s merely living her own truth surrounded by those who don’t cause drama.

“If I know people’s personalities, I know to steer clear of the drama and not listen to the things that people say,” Mary said.

Mary got dragged into drama again from pregnant Christine. The latter called out Mary for not congratulating her on her pregnancy.

Mary Fitzgerald isn’t best pals with Davina Potratz, but she does feel bad her Selling Sunset costar has endured so much hate from fans.

Selling Sunset is on hiatus on Netflix.