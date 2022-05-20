Seeking Sister Wife’s Dannielle Merrifield fields fans’ questions about Roberta, marriage to Garrick

Dannielle Merrifield updated her fans on the status of her marriage to Garrick and Roberta. Pic credit: @wifey_merrifield/Instagram

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of Seeking Sister Wife, Dannielle Merrifield answered her fans’ questions about the status of her marriage to Garrick and whether Roberta is still part of their plural marriage.

Seeking Sister Wife viewers know Dannielle from Season 3 of the show that follows polygamist couples looking to add more wives to their plural marriages.

Viewers watched as Dannielle legally divorced Garrick so that he could legally wed Roberta, the Brazilian native who the couple met and welcomed into their marriage as a future second wife and mother to Garrick’s children.

Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle Merrifield talks new season, Roberta, marriage to Garrick

With the premiere of Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife just a little over two weeks away, Dannielle recently took to her Instagram Stories where she held a Q&A with her 29.9k Instagram followers.

One of the questions aimed at Dannielle asked, “Will you guys be on the new season?”

The 34-year-old Colorado resident told her fans, “We will be on a new season starting June 6 at I believe 10 p.m. Eastern Time, so check us out!”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 4 will feature 14 episodes following Dannielle and Garrick’s story, along with returning couple Tosha and Sidian Jones, as well as three new polygamist couples.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, Dannielle’s fans are curious about the situation with Roberta, and one of them asked her, “What happened to Roberta?”

Dannielle confirms she’s still with Garrick, plays coy about Roberta

Dannielle explained that due to network restrictions, she can’t divulge details, but did share, “So right now unfortunately I still can’t tell details about Roberta and all of that, but at least you know for now that Garrick and I are still together.”

Seeking Sister Wife fans questioned whether Dannielle and Garrick would last once Roberta entered the picture, as it seemed he was only interested in her and not Dannielle any longer. On social media, neither Dannielle nor Garrick gave any glaring clues about the status of their marriage or whether Roberta is now a part of their family.

In a recent Instagram post, however, Garrick hinted that there might soon be some additions to their family. Earlier this week, Garrick shared a carousel post including a slew of photos of himself and Dannielle.

Garrick praised his wife, and wrote, “I am beyond thankful that God gave me such a amazing gift and that I am privileged to be able to love my sweet flower 🌸 I am so excited for the rest of our life and all God is going to give and add to our family. 🙌❤️❤️👫👭”

Be sure to tune in next month and find out whether Roberta has been kept under wraps since last season or if she wasn’t the right fit for the Merrifields.

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.