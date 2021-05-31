Seeking Sister Wife spoilers: Dannielle Merrifield has second thoughts about Garrick having a baby with Roberta

After Garrick decided to start trying to have babies with Roberta, Dannielle began having doubts about his decision. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield decided that he wants to have babies with Roberta right away, but his first wife Dannielle is having second thoughts.

This season, viewers have watched as Garrick and Dannielle legally divorced to allow Garrick to eventually marry their future sister wife, Roberta.

After Roberta contracted COVID-19 in her native country of Brazil, the Merrifields had trouble keeping in contact with her since she had to move in with family where internet service was shoddy.

Garrick was dead set on his plans to get Roberta pregnant right away

Watching Roberta go through COVID-19, Garrick changed his mindset and decided that some things in life shouldn’t be put off, with the thinking that life might get in the way. And one big thing he doesn’t want to put off? Having babies with Roberta.

In a preview clip for next week’s episode, Garrick proved his point when he recited scripture to Dannielle, telling her, “Take no thought for tomorrow for the troubles of today are enough.”

While the couple was sitting down discussing what their next step with Roberta would be, Dannielle saw things differently, and came back at Garrick. She explained that there are also scriptures that are about “being wise and preparing for the future.”

“Garrick is definitely a driven person. He gets an idea in his head, and he just goes with it. Like, having a baby with Roberta, you know, that’s a huge step,” Dannielle confessed.

What would happen if Roberta got pregnant and Garrick couldn’t be with her?

“I get his point of view, it’s like I wanna give Bert what she wants and I want her to be happy, but at the same time there are a lot of other things at stake and other people to consider. You know, other feelings and emotions,” she continued.

Dannielle was concerned that with the pandemic, the couple wouldn’t know definitively when her K1 visa would be approved, and that Roberta is so far away in Brazil, while the Merrifields live in Colorado.

With travel restrictions in place, Dannielle tried to explain to Garrick that if he did get Roberta pregnant, he would struggle with missing Roberta while she was pregnant and after she had the baby. It wouldn’t be as simple as hopping in the car to visit Roberta, with her being so far away.

When Dannielle explained that adding a child onto everything they’re already dealing with, Garrick brought up the fact that he’d be upset about leaving Roberta behind, knowing she wants a baby.

Garrick admitted he would leave Dannielle and their boys behind if Roberta became pregnant

Garrick confessed that if Roberta got pregnant and had their baby in Brazil, he would have to travel there for a while. He then said that God would bless them so that Roberta can get to Colorado to live with him, Dannielle, and their kids.

Dannielle admitted that she has realized that things don’t always go as planned, and with the situation with Roberta, she would have to trust that everything will work out the way they’re supposed to.

Many fans of the show have said that Garrick is using religion to have more than one wife and have urged Dannielle to leave the situation.

Fans will have to tune in tomorrow to find out what the Merrifields decide about Roberta and whether she gets pregnant and makes it to Colorado to be with Garrick and Dannielle.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.