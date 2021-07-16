Seeking Sister Wife: Ashley Snowden confirms she’s single, leaves Dimitri after 10 years together

Ashley Snowden confirmed she has split from her longtime husband, Dimitri Snowden. Pic credit: TLC

Ashley Snowden of Seeking Sister Wife announced that she is single after leaving her husband, Dimitri Snowden.

Fans of Seeking Sister Wife will remember Ashley and Dimitri as the polygamous couple who welcomed Vanessa Cobbs into their marriage in Season 2.

Vanessa later left the Snowdens, and after a few failed tries at relationships with other women, they met Tayler Middleton and Christeline Petersen.

Eventually, Tayler left the family, but Christeline stayed and ended up legally marrying Dimitri. Although Ashley and Dimitri were together for a decade, they never legally wed, knowing they would be welcoming other wives, spiritually, into their marriage. The couple shares three children.

The Seeking Sister Wife star has been at the center of an abuse scandal

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Dimitri was abusive towards Christeline and she was granted a temporary restraining order. Eventually, the charges were dropped, but Christeline filed for divorce and allegedly abandoned the marriage.

Ashley, who suffered a miscarriage just two months ago, has been mostly quiet about the allegations, but earlier this week, she let her fans know that she was single.

Ashley took to Facebook to share her message, along with a selfie. Ashley wore a red tank top that read “REAL TALK” in white letters and a hat as she sat under an umbrella, looking off into the distance.

Ashley Snowden shared that she’s single on social media

Ashley’s long-winded caption read, “My truth, because misinformation is harmful: I’m single and grateful for life .”

“With that said, I’d like to share some tips that may make this world a kinder place for everyone, especially people who are experiencing trauma: Refrain from asking personal questions of people you don’t know, personally. If someone hasn’t shared personal info, chances are they don’t want to talk about it yet, or ever. And that’s ok!”

“You will survive, but you have no idea how hard they may be trying to survive. If you’re genuinely concerned for someone’s well being, or feel they may be exhibiting abnormal behavior, approach them PRIVATELY or ask someone you know they are close to for help. If you can’t approach them privately, 9x out of 10, it’s none of your business.”

“That may sound harsh, but it’s more harsh to harass people for info you think they owe you because YOU are curious, when it has nothing to do with you..So many people are moving through heavy things; there’s compassion in waiting to be invited into someone’s world. I know some of you have sensed shifts, or maybe you simply enjoy a good scandal.”

Dimitri has scrubbed his Instagram account amid the news that Ashley left him. Pic credit: @dimitrisnowden/Instagram

Ashley Snowden thanked her followers for their support

“I’m deeply moved by the DMs, check-ins, words of encouragement, and shared experiences I receive daily. To those who miss or refuse social cues, let’s normalize pausing and allowing folx to share personal stuff if THEY choose. That’s kindness. .To the ‘you’re a celebrity so you signed up for this’ crowd: that’s an outdated excuse to harass & insult people you don’t know.”

“Cyber bullying is harmful. It also lets me know that you, too, may be hurting, and I have compassion for that even if it’s not reciprocal. We are all human, trying to figure life out. I’m no different. I condemn the slander against me as malicious, and I don’t support the slandering of others, ever..It’s cool if you don’t like me, that’s life. However, there’s power in redirecting energy to things you do like.”

“Unfollowing is an undervalued tool for a peaceful life. Blocking or restricting accounts are dope features, too. I now get joy in allowing folx to watch me rise above .Seriously though? Just be kind, y’all. My love to everyone, especially those growing through some heavy things .#realtalk”

It’s uncertain what transpired between Ashley and Dimitri as she didn’t provide any details. Meanwhile, Dimitri has deleted all of his Instagram posts amid the news that Ashley has split from him.

Seeking Sister Wife is currently on hiatus.