Scott Disick shares sweet post about Kourtney Kardashian as fans urge the couple to get back together

Scott Disick showed love for his baby mama, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, and now fans are begging them to get back together.

Scott Disick uploaded a family pic of him, Kourtney, and two of their children, Penelope and Reign, on Instagram.

The two parents sit on a staircase while Reign sits in Scott’s lap and Penelope sits on Kourtney’s.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” Scott wrote to Kourtney in the post’s caption. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

Scott’s sappy message has fans begging him and Kourtney to get back together.

“Honestly just get back together,” one fan pleads in the comments.

“Have another Baby!!” another urges.

A third fan has a very specific request.

“Can y’all just get married on 12/31 so that we can end 2020 on the highest note of all highs!??” A third exclaims.

Scott’s latest fling

Scott has recently been spotted spending time with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, 19-year-old Amelia Gray.

The two had been spending weekends in October grabbing meals and enjoying time on the beach together.

At the time, Lisa believed that it was “just a phase” and sources close to them stated that it was nothing serious.

However, Amelia snapped a Thanksgiving pic dedicated to him.

“Thankful 4 These PPL,” Amelia wrote on her Instagram story along with a selfie of herself, Scott, and another anonymous friend.

A Thanksgiving tribute is a pretty big deal, but we haven’t heard much about them since.

Amelia had been dating Mercer Wiederhorn, who happens to have a connection with Kyle Richards’ daughter.

Even though Lisa definitely preferred her daughter’s relationship with Mercer, Amelia seems to have her eyes fixed on Scott.

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship dates all the way back to 2006. They had Mason, Reign, and Penelope together over the course of their relationship documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The couple split nearly ten years later in 2015. Despite their split, they have managed to get along and co-parent their three children over the years.

Scott got together with Sophia Richie in 2017. Despite their 15-year age difference, they stayed together for three years.

Even though Scott has been seeing Amelia, fans believe that Kourtney is a better fit for him.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.