Savannah Chrisley reveals marriage is scarier than having kids

Savannah Chrisley has a lot happening in her life now, and marriage and kids aren’t even on her mind.

The Growing Up Chrisley star doesn’t share much about her dating life, especially since her former relationship with Nic Kerdiles was chronicled on Chrisley Knows Best. Their every move was watched, and when they called off their engagement, even more focus was on them.

As far as raising kids goes, Savannah is getting first-hand experience as she is the guardian of her brother, Grayson, and her niece/adopted sister, Chloe.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the beautiful blonde revealed that marriage is more intimidating to her than having kids.

She is in the thick of raising a preteen and a teenager and has always been heavily involved in their lives. Savannah and Chloe have a special bond; the same can be said for her relationship with Grayson.

Complicating her thoughts on marriage and children even further is her parents’ incarceration.

Savannah Chrisley talks about marriage and kids

During her conversation with guest Lindsay Ell, Savannah Chrisley got honest about marriage and kids.

Living in the South taught her she should get married and have kids, but the reality TV star revealed: “I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids.”

This leads her to question whether she will ever tie the knot because of its vulnerability. She said, “But with marriage, it’s kind of like you’re giving over a part of yourself to someone, so they have the ability to hurt you. It’s a weird thing I’m still trying to figure out in my mind.”

As for the kid situation, Savannah realizes that having a child is her responsibility, and getting them to where they need to be and getting them what they need will fall on her. She can control it and isn’t as vulnerable as giving part of herself to someone else.

Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison also plays a role in Savannah Chrisley’s future

It’s no secret that Savannah Chrisley is having a hard time dealing with her parents being away for such a long time.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, and Julie was given seven years.

Traveling to visit them each weekend has been difficult as Savannah also balances things with her siblings. Todd is in Florida, and Julie is in a federal medical prison in Kentucky.

Savannah has been open about holding back on marriage and children while her parents are away. She candidly spoke with her brother, Chase Chrisley, on her podcast as he is engaged to Emmy Medders.

Waiting seems like the right thing to do for her, but it isn’t what her dad wants. Savannah revealed Todd told her to live her life as he is always with her. She struggles with moving forward.