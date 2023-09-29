Savannah Chrisley continues to mourn Nic Kerdiles, ‘Keep Everything’

Savannah Chrisley is still processing the loss of her ex-fiance.

Earlier this month, Nic Kerdiles died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

He was driving early in the morning and blew a stop sign, resulting in him crashing into a BMW. The former NHL player succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Chrisley family released statements about Nic as news of his passing spread — except for Lindsie Chrisley. She chose to acknowledge the loss and also slide in a comment about his family not wanting association with Savannah or the Chrisley family.

It’s been tough for Savannah to accept that Nic is no longer around. They had a complicated relationship and friendship, but their love was important to her.

Savannah has been sharing her journey as she works to accept what’s happened.

Savannah Chrisley shares memories of Nic Kerdiles

Taking to her Instagram Story, Savannah Chrisley shared a photo of laid-out memories.

There were photos, cards, letters, and other things that were presumably given to her by Nic Kerdiles throughout their relationship.

Savannah wrote, “If I could give you one piece of advice…keep everything! Every single memory [crying emoji].”

Savannah Chrisley shows off her “memories.” Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Chrisley family mourns Nic Kerdiles

Following the news of Nic Kerdiles’ death, Savannah Chrisley’s brothers acknowledged the loss of her ex-fiance.

Chase and Grayson Chrisley spent plenty of time with Nic while filming Chrisley Knows Best and away from the cameras.

Both mentioned he was like a brother to them, and it was apparent that his relationship with Savannah’s family was good.

Even when Todd and Julie Chrisley were going through their trial and awaiting sentencing, Nic showed up at the Nashville home to show support. Savannah also revealed that he went with her earlier this year when she drove with her dad as he reported to serve his time in a federal prison in Florida.

Kyle Chrisley mentioned how distraught Savannah must be after learning the news and revealed how much his parents and Nanny Faye adored Nic. The family thought of him as a part of them, and he remains the only ex that stuck around after a breakup, which speaks volumes about their relationship with him.

It’s been a tough year for Savannah Chrisley, and the loss of Nic Kerdiles just added more grief and sadness to her life. Sharing her memories seems to be her outlet as she processes everything.