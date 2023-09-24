Grayson Chrisley reacts to death of Nic Kerdiles, ‘tell me it ain’t real’

The Chrisleys have experienced a lot of heartache over the last year, and they added one more over the weekend.

Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Grayson Chrisley was much younger when Nic came into the picture as Savannah’s boyfriend-turned-fiance.

His relationship with the former hockey player was fun and playful, often hanging out with his big sister and Nic.

And Nic’s death hit him hard after his tough time with his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reporting to prison earlier this year.

The youngest Chrisley son reacted to the news on his Instagram Story.

Grayson wrote, “Ain’t no way plz tell me it ain’t real I love you man forever n always”

Grayson Chrisley reacted to Nic Kerdiles’ death. Pic credit: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Savannah and Chase Chrisley reacted to Nic Kerdiles’ passing

Grayson Chrisley reacted hours after his older siblings, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, responded to the news.

Savannah revealed that she and Nic Kerdiles loved hard, while Chase expressed love for his almost brother-in-law.

Things between Nic and Savannah lasted on and off for years, and even though they split, the family still loved him.

It was also clear that Nic loved them, too. He showed up to spend time with Todd Chrisley as he awaited sentencing while on home confinement.

What’s next for the Chrisley family?

The Chrisley family has plenty going on, including filming for an upcoming reality TV show.

Savannah Chrisley hosts a podcast and often has her brother, Chase Chrisley, as a guest. There is speculation the two will record an episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley where they discuss Nic Kerdiles.

He filmed with the family for years, and even though marriage wasn’t in the cards for him and Savannah, their relationship was impactful.

They may also discuss it while filming, especially with Grayson Chrisley being affected by the news.

It has been a tough year for the entire family, with the siblings all dealing with their parents’ incarceration in their own way. As they navigate through the year, they’ve experienced a lot of firsts without them. The upcoming holidays will be the first without Todd and Julie, and the loss of Nic will also be the first without their parents by their side.

Nic Kerdiles impacted the Chrisley family, and his presence will be missed.

It’s expected that both Todd and Julie are aware of Nic’s passing, as Savannah and Chase typically visit their parents every weekend.