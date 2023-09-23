Savannah Chrisley breaks silence on Nic Kerdiles’ death, ‘I’m still hoping you respond to my text’

Savannah Chrisley has had a rough few years.

She’s had to take on responsibilities she didn’t create on her own, and now, she is mourning the loss of someone she loved.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was previously engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the two decided to end their engagement and go their separate ways. Following the broken engagement, they dated on-again-off-again-again for a while, but Savannah has since moved on with Robert Shiver.

That doesn’t negate the fact that Savannah and Nic shared several years together, and the news of his tragic death likely hit the reality star in the gut.

While Savannah didn’t share much, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her and Nic going in for a kiss.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

She wrote, “I’m still hoping you respond to my text…”

Savannah Chrisley’s post about Nic Kerdiles. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

She also revealed they “loved hard,” while asking him to give her a sign that he is okay.

Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to her love story with Nic Kerdiles. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Nic Kerdiles dead at 29

The news of Nic Kerdiles’ passing has left many stunned.

He was just 29 and out riding his motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Nic was rushed to the hospital but died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle ran a stop sign and hit a BMW.

The Nashville PD doesn’t believe there was any impairment from either driver at this time.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles — The way they were

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were once on their way to marital bliss.

He proposed to her while filming Chrisley Knows Best, and from there, the pressure was on to tie the knot.

Unfortunately, things between the two became complicated, and there was more to work out before they could plan a wedding, so they called off the engagement.

Savannah and Nic hoped to make things work, though. They continued to date on and off but eventually split for good.

However, his relationship with the Chrisley family wasn’t over. Nic visited Todd Chrisley when he was put on home confinement while awaiting sentencing. The two remained friendly, even though he would no longer be his son-in-law.

Nic battled with some demons and had suicidal thoughts. This was addressed by Savannah, Todd, and Nic during an Instagram live. They talked about the things that made headlines (Savannah’s frantic 9-1-1 call) and how it’s okay to not be okay.

While Savannah has moved on and begun dating Robert Shiver, the loss of Nic is likely a tough pill to swallow. She loved him once and is likely heartbroken over the loss.