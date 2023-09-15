Who is Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend? Here’s what we know

Savannah Chrisley revealed she was seeing someone and that he would be a part of the family’s upcoming reality TV show.

It seems the Chrisley Knows Best star has a type.

The blonde beauty is being linked to a former Auburn football player who is nearly a decade her senior.

Interestingly enough, he had some legal trouble of his own as his wife reportedly plotted to have him killed — yikes!

However, that doesn’t bother Savannah, as she confirmed his identity on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



So, who is the mystery man Savannah Chrisley has been seeing?

Savannah Chrisley is dating another athlete

Savannah Chrisley confirmed to Nick Viall that she was dating Robert Shiver, a former Auburn football player.

Robert shares three children with his wife, Lindsay Shiver, who is in the Bahamas awaiting a court date for the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

The children reside with him, so being a single parent is something he and Savannah can relate to these days.

She assured Nick she wasn’t worried about dating him, saying, “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine.”

Savannah continued, “It was a thing. He’s a normal person, and I love it.”

Savannah Chrisley has a lot going on

Aside from her now-public relationship with Robert Shiver, Savannah Chrisley is incredibly busy.

She has been working as a single parent for several months as she retained guardianship of her brother, Grayson, and her sister, Chloe.

Savannah will also appear on the second season of Stars on Mars with costars JoJo Siwa, Tom Sandoval, and more. While we don’t know how well she played or where she finished, it seems she had a good time while doing it.

The Chrisley Knows Best star also hosts a podcast of her own, sharing updates on her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, when her brother, Chase Chrisley, stops by. They also discussed their upcoming reality show, which has a production company.

There’s no indication about when the show will air or if a network has picked it up yet, but it’s expected to be more raw and honest versus the scripted stuff they did when they aired on the USA Network.

Dating and life as a single parent will be a part of the series, and Savannah is ready to share everything. It’s been a long few months, and with plenty of time left on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences, this will be a good outlet for the family.